"Paper cuts are painful": Fans furious as BLACKPINK's Jennie reportedly suffers an injury in a commotion at the airport

On March 2, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie arrived at Incheon International Airport, departing for Paris Fashion Week. As expected, hundreds of fans were waiting to glimpse the idol. The idol acknowledged their presence by waving and accepting their gifts.

Several videos from the airport went viral on social media, where eagle-eyed fans observed Jennie reportedly suffered an injury: she seemingly suffered from a paper cut. Naturally, the fanbase expressed their concern about the security at the place, and one user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"Don't push": Netizens want fans to provide personal space to BLACKPINK's Jennie at the airport

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jennie donned a Suede Calfskin tweed jacket and wide-leg black pants. She completed her look with a long scarf and black bag at the airport. The coat and bag were from Chanel's Spring Summer 2024 pre-collection. She adorned herself with accessories, including a Coco Crush and Eternal N5 Ring. She attached a LOEWE Totoro Dust Bunny Charm and a Keyring to her bag.

The singer had departed for Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. It will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

In the video shared by X user @JennieNews, BLACKPINK member was guarded by four bodyguards as she made her way to the airport. The airport quickly filled with fans and reporters. The crowd of fans tried to give their letters to the idol. As she went to collect a fan letter from a netizen, Jennie reportedly suffered from a paper cut and impulsively reacted. However, despite getting an injury, she kept smiling.

Subsequently, the video went viral on social media. The fandom, filled with angst and concern, urged the people at the airport to provide personal space to the singer. Many felt sad about the idol getting hurt and urged netizens to respect her. Some fans even suggested that the idol take private entry or exit for safety.

Others commented on the severity of paper cuts and that the idols should not accept gifts from fans to avoid getting harmed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In recent news, she has become the muse for the French luxury fashion house in the latest global campaign for a timepiece, Premiere Edition Originale. She joined her co-star and friend Lily-Rose Depp, who had been fronting the campaign since September 2023. The duo worked together in the HBO series The Idol.

She also launched her label, ODDATELIER, and her single SOLO reached one billion views on YouTube.

Jennie is currently appearing in the South Korean variety program Apartment 404. Episode 3 is slated for release on March 8, 2024.