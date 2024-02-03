"Is this a spoiler?": Fans curious as BLACKPINK's Jennie gets custom-made Don Julio bottles for ODDATELIER opening party

The BLACKPINK Jennie recently had a sumptuous launch party for her company, and the photos of the same have gone viral, piquing the interest of many. The star and singer terminated her solo contract with her previous management organization, YG Entertainment, and founded her own business, ODDATELIER.

In the viral pictures, fans noticed that every meal and beverage item had the letter "OA" from her business. Fans also speculated that Jennie's custom-made Don Julio tequila bottles bearing the letters "OA" were a tease for her impending first solo album.

This is a woman with TASTE": Fans swoon over the pictures from Jennie's launch party for ODDATELIER

BLACKPINK Jennie has formally entered the label industry as a CEO. With her label, ODDATELIER (OA), the Solo vocalist made her eagerly awaited debut as a business entrepreneur on December 24, 2023.

Following this, the rapper for BLACKPINK appeared on The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet and officially announced establishing her new company and working on her debut solo album on January 2, 2024.

The K-pop starlet increased expectations when she revealed to her fans that her debut solo album would be a full-length record after starting her record label, OA. As for her upcoming solo endeavor, fans couldn't help but wonder whether the chain of pictures from her February 2, 2024, launch party had something to do with her forthcoming solo project.

On the other hand, admirers swooned over the images from her party for their aesthetics and attention to detail in every item and its design. Be it the customized Don Julio tequila bottles in black or the delicious croquembouche tower beside them with a white lily on it, naturally, fans shared their thoughts on Twitter, lauding Jennie for her eye for finesse and taste.

Meanwhile, on January 2, 2024, during her appearance at Lee Hyeori's talk show, Jennie expressed her wish to be "free" and to focus on other endeavors. She acknowledged that, although it may not be conventional for a female K-pop idol to launch her own independent company, her goal has always been to create an organization that values creation and vision. She said:

"I wanted to be free. Even if the path I take is strange or different from others, I created this name to mean that I will do well. I am excited because it is my first time holding the microphone and revealing it to the public. I am happy to be able to do it in front of my sister."

Lee Hyori particularly asked if she thought ODDATELIER might produce artists besides Jennie in the future. Even if she hadn't envisioned something similar, the BLACKPINK idol laughed and said it was pleasant to contemplate something like that when building a company.

Not to be forgotten, Jennie talked about her objectives for 2024, saying she wanted to record her first full-length solo album this year. She promised to transform into an idol for her fans, who can make a solo comeback with great songs in 2024.