"LISA'S MANAGER?": BLACKPINK's Jennie seen with managers Wonjae & Hosup at Incheon airport right before her 28th birthday, leaves fans bewildered

Jennie Kim, a rapper and singer from South Korea, arrived at the Incheon airport on January 15, 2024, ahead of her 28th birthday. However, what took the internet by storm was that BLINKs—the official name for the BLACKPINK fandom—noticed Lisa's manager Wonjae alongside the Solo singer and rapper. This sparked curiosity among the fans as they reacted to it on social media:

Earlier this month, on her Instagram story, the BLACKPINK singer accidentally disclosed that she was at a recording studio. Eagle-eyed fans soon discovered that the photo was shot at Chalice Recording Studio in Los Angeles, California. However, the post was removed soon after it was uploaded.

Lisa's manager at the Incheon airport to receive Jennie sparks fan interest

Back in 2023, when BLACKPINK member Lisa touched down at Incheon Airport on June 29 (KST), she was accompanied at the airport and on the journey by her bodyguards and manager Wonjae.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, at a TAMBURINS pop-up store in South Korea, BLACKPINK member Jennie was seen along with Hosup and Jaemin, her managers, who were reported to have resigned from YG Entertainment. Back then, this had piqued fans' interest about the group's future and whether or not the members would be extending their contract with YG Entertainment.

BLINKs had speculated that the Solo singer-rapper hiring them as her manager hinted at her possible departure from YG Entertainment. Consequently, on December 24, 2023, Jennie announced the launch of her own independent label ODDATELIER. This was closely followed by YG Entertainment confirming that neither of the four BLACKPINK members had renewed their solo contracts with the agency.

Now, after seeing Wonjae receiving Jennie at the Incheon airport on January 15, 2024, fans have come up with several other theories. Many are wondering if the Solo singer-rapper has hired Wonjae as her manager under ODDATELIER and whether he works for both her and Lisa.

Additionally, fans rushed to Twitter to also express their excitement to see the BLACKPINK idol back in her home country to celebrate her birthday.

On January 16, 2024, Jennie turned 28 years old.

While BLINKs showered the birthday lady with wishes on social media, one BLACKPINK member went above and beyond with a thoughtful post. Rosé posted sentimental messages and photos on Instagram that perfectly captured her relationship with the Solo singer-rapper.

Meanwhile, despite terminating their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, their group contract with the company is still intact as they have agreed to promote BLACKPINK as a group. Furthermore, the quartet has confirmed an upcoming group album release in 2024 and a second world tour.

Jennie is also confirmed to release her debut solo full-length album in 2024.