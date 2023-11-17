"She looks so elegant": BLACKPINK’s Jennie has fans gushing over her graceful visuals at TAMBURINS Pop-up event

BLACKPINK Jennie mesmerized her fans at the TAMBURINS pop-up event at Seoul's flagship store of the brand. Donning a dark gray minidress with black high heels, the Solo singer looked elegant in her minimal look.

TAMBURINS' pre-opening event for their pop-up store took place on November 16, 2023, to commemorate the second standalone flagship store in Seoul. The idol looked stunning as she waved to her fans and admirers and greeted them.

Since being associated with the brand, Jennie has displayed her outstanding visuals and conceptual versatility. Fans were awestruck as they saw the BLACKPINK rapper enter the venue.

"Her outfit is so slay": Fans lavish praise on Jennie's ethereal look at TAMBURINS Pop-up event

Known for their couture-inspired makeup, TAMBURINS partnered with Jennie to introduce 'Perfume Shell X' last year in 2022. The much-loved Korean cosmetics brand released a new fragrance ad featuring the Solo rapper-singer on November 15, 2023.

Additionally, at the pop-up event, there were various photos of the BLACKPINK singer adorning the walls, as revealed by TAMBURINS on November 16, 2023. Jennie subsequently demonstrated that it was her own appearance at the pop-up event that stole the show, sending her fans into an online frenzy.

Fans who waited outside the TAMBURINS store swooned over the idol's latest appearance. Furthermore, they noticed that while leaving the event, the rapper had changed her outfit and opted for a casual look. She wore a comfy pair of track pants along with a bomber jacket to stay warm in the treacherous cold in Seoul.

Even while making an exit from the show, the megastar stopped her car to interact with her fans, which made her fans leap with joy. Fans tweeted, "Her outfit is so slay" and "She entered as Jennie and exited as Nini."

Fans curious to see the You & Me singer's previous managers with her at the TAMBURINS Pop-up event

The same day, the idol was seen with two of her managers at the event, who had already departed from YG Entertainment. The latest event scenario, which includes her own staff, raised questions regarding her contract renewal status, with YG Entertainment fanning the speculations swirling around.

Seeing the idol with Hosup and Jaemin—two managers who had left YG Entertainment earlier—raised eyebrows as fans speculated if this situation meant that Jennie would not be renewing her contract with the company.

This current situation is related to the ambiguity surrounding BLACKPINK's contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Although YG Entertainment has been reticent in its remarks, online users have resorted to alternative hints. A lot of individuals were alarmed when BLACKPINK member Lisa's longtime manager Alice quit the organization earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Pink Venom rapper-singer has applied to trademark her name "JENNIE RUBE JANE" in ten distinct categories at the Korea Intellectual Property Information Services (KIPRIS). Instances like these have made the BLINKs suspect that the BLACKPINK members are indeed leaving the company.

In other news, the Kpop idol made news as she purchased a $3.8 million USD worth of luxury apartment at the UN Village in Seoul in all cash. Furthermore, YG Entertainment announced on November 14, 2023, that they will disclose the BLACKPINK contract renewal status later as negotiations with the four members are still ongoing.