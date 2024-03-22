On March 21, 2024, the media outlet ENVI reported that the Stray Kids' Felix garnered over $9.1 million in Media Impact Value for Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show held at the Paris Fashion Week in France. He emerged as the highest contributor generating innumerable MIV, alone for the Maison.

Paris Fashion Week 2024 was held between February 26 to March 5, where several luxury brands introduced their fresh ready-to-wear collections. It is a series of designer presentations that were held twice in Paris, France including two events namely, Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter. The dates are decided by the governing body Federation of Haute Couture Fashion.

The fashion event generated cumulatively $425 million in Media Impact Value throughout the seven-day event.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Felix represented 25% of Louis Vuitton's media coverage at the Paris Fashion Week

Expand Tweet

On March 5, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix dominated the Louis Vuitton Malletier's Womenswear Fall Winter 2024/2025 show at the Paris Fashion Week. The show was held to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Felix debuted as a runway model on the fashion ramp walk at the Louvre Palace, donning the outfit created by Nicolas Ghesquière. He donned a textured white turtleneck and two-toned silvery tracksuit pants. He complemented his look with a gray purse, white fur gloves, and shoulder-length platinum-blonde hair.

The idol confidently walked the runway and created history as the first-ever fourth-generation K-pop idol to represent a Maison at the Paris Fashion Week.

Subsequently, Stray Kids' Felix runway walk was the talk of the town, which resulted in the generation of a $9.1 million Media Impact Value in mentions. He represented 25% of the French luxury fashion house's media coverage. He surpassed over 4000 people and the prominent names in attendance. The idol's followers on Instagram skyrocketed, surpassing over 13 million followers by March 7, 2024.

The Louis Vuitton concluded the Fall/Winter PFW 2024, garnering over $36.3 million in MIV, emerging as the top brand of the event. As the news broke, the fandom shared a series of posts on social media flexing about the singer's singer impact on the fashion industry and how the Maison should be grateful to have an ambassador like Felix, who would bring substantial results to the table.

In recent news, Stray Kids member traveled to Loas for his UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fun) volunteer work. He visited the business site Attapo, where he participated in programs related to children's malnutrition, water sanitation support, and more. He was spotted playing, singing, and looking after the needy, displaying the tender side of humanity.

Stray Kids are set to hold their fourth fan meeting, 'SKZ's Magic School,' between March 29 and 31, 2024.