"That's crazy": Former Victoria's Secret angel Romee Strijd follows Stray Kids' Felix on Instagram after his Louis Vuitton FW24 runway debut

Stray Kids member Lee Yong-bok, known by his stage name Felix, debuted on the Louis Vuitton runway for Nicholas Ghesquière's presentation at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024. Aside from being the French Maison's brand ambassador, the K-pop star headlined the show, which marked the 10th anniversary of the French-Belgian fashion designer's show with the brand.

Meanwhile, former Victoria's Secret angel Romee Strijd was one of the A-list guests to occupy the front-row seats at the event that was held at the Cour Carree of the Louvre, Paris. One X user (@linainstayville) noted that Strijd had followed Felix on Instagram post his runway debut.

This created an online commotion as STAYs—the official fandom name of Stray Kids—were bewildered by the latest development.

"You will always be an icon": Romee Strijd shares a post of Felix on her Instagram story and tags the idol

Former Victoria's Secret angel Romee Strijd surprised the fans as she posted a video clip of the Stray Kids idol's ramp walk from the Louis Vuitton show and even tagged him.

For the uninitiated, Dutch model Romee Strijd was a former Victoria's Secret "Angel" and walked in the yearly fashion show for the luxury lingerie brand from 2014 to 2018. She often models for fashion brands including Balmain, Calvin Klein, Prada, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, and Alexander McQueen. She is often featured in Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and Vogue, among other magazines.

On March 5, 2024, Felix walked for Ghesquière's 2024 womenswear spring/summer collection and was seen flaunting a silver icy-blue tracksuit pant along with a patterned full-sleeved T-shirt. The idol completed his look with icy-blond hair and a statement Louis Vuitton grey handbag. Additionally, Squid Game actress and SAG award winner Jung Ho-yeon headlined alongside the Stray Kids member for the show.

Romee Strijd was one of the A-list celebutantes present alongside Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Sophie Turner, TWICE's Nayeon, Ana de Armas, and more. STAYs swelled with pride to witness the Stray Kids idol accomplish a historic feat as the first fourth-generation idol to headline the ramp show for a luxury brand.

Hence, a Dutch supermodel and a former "Angel" following the Stray Kids idol held huge significance for his fans. Take a look at how the fans reacted to it:

Before the Louis Vuitton exhibition, the rapper-singer from South Korea entered the venue donning a monochromatic jacket and leather trousers. Netizens shared photos of him having fun with Nicolas, interacting with fans, and taking in the event.

Previously, Felix was also present during Ghesquière's 2024 cruise exhibition for Louis Vuitton in May 2023. Following that summer, Felix sported the French-Belgian designer's piece at the Lollapalooza music festival in Paris in July 2023.

Furthermore, the idol is set to appear on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR Korea for the April edition where the publication would look in-depth into the behind-the-scenes experience of the artist at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.