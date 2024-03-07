"Her power is really insane": Fans stunned as BLACKPINK Lisa's Louis Vuitton FW'24 appearance gets featured on ‘The Big 4’ Vogue sites and more

BLACKPINK star and CEO of LLOUD, Lalisa Manobal, made a surprise appearance on the last day of Paris Fashion Week. On March 5, 2024, the Thai rapper stunned spectators and paparazzi as she entered the Cour Carrée at the Louvre for Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's 10th-anniversary presentation.

The musician was one of the A-listed guests at the French-Belgian fashion designer's show and was seen seated beside Hollywood heavyweights such as Sophie Turner and Ana de Armas. Lisa took over the internet with her stunning look for the night, but fans were stunned to see that every Vouge outlet posted and highlighted Lisa on their pages and articles.

The gesture took BLINK by surprise, and they praised Lisa for her immense global presence and influence.

Expand Tweet

"Vogue was craving for this": Fans boast with pride as Lisa gets featured on all Vogue pages

Vogue America (USA), Britain (UK), France, and Italy are considered the "Big 4" publication houses in the fashion and magazine industry. The Thai rapper and CEO of LLOUD was featured on all four media pages, along with Vogue Japan, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and her own home, Thailand. The publication is originally owned by Condé Nast International.

The BLACKPINK sensation was seen donning the archival look of a pink embellished frock coat from the famous spring/summer 2018 and paired it with the Louis Vuitton statement purse—the Pic Trunk Monogram worth $10214.38 (current valuation as of writing this).

The celebrity finished her ensemble of the coat, leather shorts, and thigh-high stockings with the famous Bulgari Monete High Jewellery Necklace worth a whopping $153,200, doing justice as the Italian luxury fashion house ambassador. At Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton presentation on March 5, Lisa and Anna Wintour were seen seated among the guests in the front row.

For the unversed, since 1988, American and British media executive Dame Anna Wintour CH DBE has held the position of Editor-in-Chief of Vogue. In addition, Wintour has been Condé Nast's Global Chief Content Officer since 2020, where she controls all of the company's magazines globally and acts as Artistic Director simultaneously.

The connection was too much to be considered a coincidence by BLINKs, as they conjectured if Lisa's partnership with Celine was nearing a conclusion and if Louis Vuitton would become her next home. Admirers rallied under the viral Vogue posts as they reposted them on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the Louis Vuitton after-party, the K-pop diva again dug into the archives, demonstrating an even greater familiarity with Ghesquière's craft. She selected the color-block scuba dress that was the star of Ghesquière's Resort 2017 assortment, which debuted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

The CEO of LLOUD pulled off two iconic ensembles for the night from the archives of Nicholas Ghesquière and showed up as one with the designer's work and vision. Additionally, Stray Kids' Felix was seen heading the Louis Vuitton runway alongside Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon.

Fans were thrilled to witness the BLACKPINK star applaud and smile proudly to see Felix lead the runway as Louis Vuitton's new face.

In other news, Lisa ended her contract with YG Entertainment and established her independent company, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024. The singer is currently focusing on her solo music and acting projects.