"Royal things": Fans in awe as BLACKPINK’s Lisa adorns Bulgari's $153,200 worth Monete High Jewellery Necklace at Louis Vuitton FW' 24 show

BLACKPINK member Lisa attended the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week in Paris on March 5, leaving the internet in awe with her mesmerizing look. Garnering attention for his floral blazer and the Bulgari pendant, the LALISA singer is all over social media for the exquisite luxury outfit.

As the global ambassador of Bulgari, she complemented her look for the show with the Monete High Jewelry Necklace, which was apparently worth $153,200. According to Nuvo Magazine, The talisman necklace worn by the MONEY singer is emblematic of jewelry worn during the Roman Empire.

The Monete Collection Antiquity is the heart of Bulgari's Monete Collection, and in this necklace, an ancient Roman coin is carved with 18-karat pink gold and diamonds. Due to its rarity and exceptional design, the price is reportedly worth $153,200.

Watching the LALISA singer adorn the necklace fans effortlessly, fans were stunned. Furthermore, the prize of the necklace also left many in shock. A user on X referring to the talisman neckpiece said, "Royal things."

"Outfit it looks more than perfect": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa wears Bulgari's $153,200 worth Monete High Jewellery Necklace at Louis Vuitton show

Lisa is all over the internet for her surprising appearance on the last day of Louis Vuitton Fashion Week held at the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris on March 5. The artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere unveiled his Women's Fall-Winter 2024 collection, where Lisa donned the multicolored floral jacket from the Spring-Summer 2018 collection.

Furthermore, she grabbed attention with her chunky pendant necklace, showcasing Bulgari's enthusiasm for capturing timeless Roman essence in their jewelry design. Bulgari engraved an ancient coin in the talisman from the 1960s, blending it with a contemporary bold setting.

The ancient coin infused in the pendant is unique, displaying over 18 karat rose gold and diamonds. Lisa effortlessly presented the brand's statement through her signature look. Fans were surprised after learning about the price of the necklace. They expressed their pride in their favorite K-pop idol and praised her for handling this look.

Here are some reactions.

Previously, on February 8, the BLACKPINK maknae made headlines for establishing her solo label LLOUD, where she is set to forward her solo endeavors.

Following the announcement, on February 22, the luxury jewelry brand extended its support for the SG singer as they shared a pictorial where she adorned the Bzero1 collection. They also launched their second limited edition collaboration with the LLOUD CEO for their two variations of luxury watches.

Following her solo activities, the How You Like That singer is all set to mark her Hollywood debut through the HBO series The White Lotus. She will be appearing in the third season of the dark comedy series, and what role she will play in the show is yet to be seen.