BLACKPINK's Lisa Bulgari campaign wins the Internet: “Stunning Goddess”

On February 21, 2024, Bulgari shared a new pictorial of BLACKPINK's Lisa for their new B.zero1 campaign. The brand's global ambassador is posing with the latest jewelry from the Bulgari B.zero1 collection, and once again, the K-pop idol has won the hearts of her fans. Bulgari captioned,

"Follow Global Brand Ambassador @lalalalisa_m as she embarks on a new journey. Experience the energy of the collection, and witness the sparkle of our B.zero1 necklace in pink gold.⁣"

The post also indicates the new journey of BLACKPINK's Lisa as the new CEO of her brand, LLOUD. Fans are excited to see the K-pop star as she poses for the luxury jewelry brand and praise her visuals.

People are praising the new visual of Lisa for the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari (Image via @bulgari/Instagram)

Netizens are complementing BLACKPINK's Lisa visual for the Bulgari B.zero1 campaign

The popularity of BLACKPINK's Lisa has garnered significant attention and acclaim on a global scale, evidenced by her numerous achievements and widespread fanbase. Her visuals and talent have grabbed the attention of many high-end brands, and now she is associated with various luxury fashion and beauty brands like Bulgari.

On February 1, 2024, Lisa and Bulgari introduced the second version of the Bulgari x LISA Limited Edition timepiece watch, which got substantial positive reactions from fans. Her visuals for this announcement via Instagram got limitless compliments. Her new visual for the Bulgari B.zero1 campaign is gaining immense popularity.

After Bulgari shared the new photo of the K-pop artist wearing two B.zero1 necklaces in pink gold, fans became obsessed with it. Like every other time, people support her with their flattering comments on social media platforms. Here are some X posts where people admire BLACKPINK Lisa's new look for Bulgari.

The prices of the two B.zero1 necklaces worn by Lisa are:

B.zero1 Necklace in Rose Gold with Diamonds - $12,400

B.zero1 Necklace in Rose Gold without Diamonds - $2,090

They are currently available to purchase via the official website of the jewelry brand.

On February 8, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa officially announced the launch of her own label, LLOUD, on Instagram. She stated,

"Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together."

The brand's website describes LLOUD as a platform for Lisa to showcase her creativity and redefine standards. The website says,

"At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We're not just pushing boundaries; we're redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music. Embrace the beginning of the LLOUD era with us."

On the official website of LLOUD, Lisa has also promoted her work with Bulgari. Fans can now explore the website and the official Instagram handle of LLOUD.