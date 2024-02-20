"Become the No. 1 K-pop artist in India": ABLUE on future goals, comeback, composing music and more (EXCLUSIVE)

In an interview with the SK POP team, ABLUE reflected on their mesmerizing performance at the K-Town Festival in Mumbai on February 17. The septet astounded the audience with an electrifying show, leaving an indelible mark on fans.

ABLUE's journey commenced with members pursuing their dreams through busking, eventually catching the eye of comedian Yoon Hyung-bin in collaboration with J-Star Entertainment.

ABLUE officially debuted on October 23, 2022, featuring six original members: WinL, YOU, Wonjun, Seongsoo, ON, and Seokjun. Gyuchan joined the ensemble as the latest member in August 2023, completing the dynamic lineup.

"All thanks to the Indian BlueVerys": ABLUE on performing for the first in India, comeback, composing music, and more

The K-pop boy group recently dropped their single album Blue of Winter on December 21, 2023, consisting of two tracks titled Snow Man and BlueVery, a song dedicated to their fans. As they captivated the hearts of fans in India through their first-ever performance in the country at K-Town Festival (Mumbai), they engaged in a conversation with SK POP's Inaas Fatima Khan. ABLUE discussed their future plans, upcoming music releases, and more.

Q) Please give us an introduction of the team, ABLUE.

Seokjun: Hello! I am Seokjun, the maknae of ABLUE.

Gyuchan: Hello! I am Gyuchan, the main dancer of the group.

WinL: I am the leader, WinL.

Seongsoo: I am the lead vocalist, Seongsoo.

YOU: I am the rapper, YOU.

ON: I am ON, the main vocalist of ABLUE.

Wonjun: Hi! I'm Wonjun.

Q) What served as the inspiration behind your decision to pursue a career as a K-pop idol?

WinL: In our case, before debuting, we were a busking team in South Korea and fortunately, we came into contact with a good agency. We were told, “Your skills are too good to be wasted. We would like to give you a better opportunity. You are doing well! It would be great to see you on a big stage.” So with the help of our agency, we were able to do a broadcast debut.

Q) In light of WinL and YOU being the composers for ABLUE, could you both share a specific place or time that fosters creativity in writing lyrics?

WinL: Since we are both introverts, we prefer to write at home.

YOU: We live together so we prefer to write at home.

WinL: When we're at home we feel more stable and comfortable. It's uncomfortable outside, but when we are on stage we use all our energy to give a good performance. At home, we just relax and we get good ideas and since we are young, we both get some drinks together. I believe emotions and mood are important when you are making music. To get these emotions out, it's good to have some drinks together. Be it happiness sadness, or excitement, when we are together, if not many, just one or two glasses of drinks and create music together.

Q) Within the group dynamic, who assumes the role of the mood maker in ABLUE?

WinL: The mood maker? Our main vocalist ON. When he is alone, he follows the concept of a shy baby.

ON: When I am performing, I do all of the things to look cool. If it's just not fun, so I just act cute. But I think I am not the mood maker. In my opinion, I think our leader is the mood maker.

WinL: I always try my best. Even today I did my best and thanks to all the Indian fans, they were in good spirits so we were all excited and the tension was pumped up.

Q) As the leader of ABLUE, WinL, which member is the most mischievous among the seven of you?

WinL: Someone who does not listen to me well - it has to be maknae Seokjun. Since he is very young, he makes a lot of mistakes but he is also very cute. So, we all the hyungs together take care of him.

Seokjun: I will do better in the future! *cutely*

Q) If allowed to collaborate with an international artist, who would be your top choice?

Seokjun: Charlie Puth sunbaenim.

Gyuchan: For me, BIGBANG's G-Dragon sunbaenim.

WinL: For me, Shawn Mendes.

Seongsoo: Yonezu Kenshi, he is a popular Japanese singer.

YOU: Snoop Dogg! Not as a group but I want to perform a rap with him as a solo artist.

ON: For me, Dean, he's an R&B singer. I like his music. He is a popular singer in Korea. I want to collaborate with him once.

Wonjun: I would like to collaborate with Monsta X sunbaenim. They are very cool. I hope everyone agrees to this, I deeply respect them.

Q) As ABLUE refers to themselves as Friend+dol; could you share a memorable experience with your fans?

WinL: Isn’t today special? One fan is now in India. She came from Japan earlier and she said she would like to help us with this. Then, I hope that one day there will be a worldwide day when our Indian fans come and watch our performances when we go to Korea or Japan. I hope when they come, they will be introduced to a lot of delicious restaurants, and after seeing our performance. When they come to Korea, they can enjoy just eating things like pork belly, kimchi stew, and bibimbap.

YOU: My mom's rotisserie (불고기 집), it is really delicious. It's in Yangju.

Q) This marks your first visit to India. What is something that you most eagerly anticipate during this trip?

Seokjun: We are busy with the schedule here so I couldn't really go out but I want to take a walk around the city.

Gyuchan: I want to try Indian street food.

WinL: I definitely want to go to the Taj Mahal.

Seongsoo: I want to go to a swimming pool.

YOU: Me too, the Taj Mahal, since it's very famous.

ON: Even I wanted to see Taj Mahal. Since coming to India, I haven't been able to go outside of the hotel, so I'm really curious about convenience stores, so I want to go to the mart and buy some souvenirs.

Wonjun: I want to try hopping into an Indian taxi. It looks really exciting, the auto-rickshaw.

Q) Is there a tentative timeline for your next comeback, and does ABLUE have plans for an album release soon?

WinL: It's a secret though, probably before summer ends. We will bring a song that has a refreshing performance.

Q) Finally, do you have a message you would like to share with your dedicated fanbase, the BlueVerys?

Seokjun: Today’s event was amazing. All thanks to the Indian BlueVerys. I love you. Namaste.

Gyuchan: We love you Indian BlueVerys.

WinL: We will do our best until we become No. 1 K-pop artist in India. If you guys help us, we can be number one in India. More performances, more events.If you give us a chance, we will be more than grateful. India, No. 1. Let's go!!

Seongsoo: Just get us a plane ticket and we'll come back.

YOU: Next time when we perform here, wouldn't it be better to see people two times more than today? Bring your friends next time. We are the most fun when it comes to performances.

ON: There was a lot of positive response today, and there were people who came from far away. Ah, I think I really enjoyed today's performance, and I think it was successful and I didn't make many mistakes. I am taking back only good memories so I am grateful.

Wonjun: During the performance, I saw a message through a fan's phone that said, “I became a new BlueVery”. We want to see the same message again, so please don't forget ABLUE. Come watch our performance, support us, love us and we'd be grateful.

WinL: We might drift apart because of the distance, but our fans can always find us on YouTube, Instagram, or SNS.

Till now, this was ABLUE.