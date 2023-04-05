Why did Snoop Dogg resign from FaZe Clan? Reason behind separation explored

American rapper Snoop Dogg has resigned from the board of directors of FaZe Clan after a year, according to a regulatory filing. Reportedly, his resignation wasn't due to any disagreement, and no particular reason was provided for his sudden departure. In March last year, following the Super Bowl reveal, FaZe invited Snoop Dogg to join their board and announced his appointment on social media as FaZe Snoop.

As part of this agreement, he received restricted-share awards consisting of approximately 320K shares of FaZe stock after the esports and entertainment organization officially went public.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Snoop Dogg has officially resigned from FaZe Clan’s board of directors Snoop Dogg has officially resigned from FaZe Clan’s board of directors https://t.co/sn1sBxGEOU

Why did Snoop Dogg resign from FaZe Clan?

Shortly after FaZe Clan announced the addition of Snoop Dogg to their board, the value of the rapper's stocks in the organization skyrocketed to $7.4 million last summer (from $3.9 million). However, the team has since faced numerous internal issues, including management disagreements and the departure of several key members.

As a result of the internal and financial struggles faced by the organization, FaZe Clan's stock value has taken a significant hit, with Tuesday's closing price of just 50 cents per share representing a massive 97.9% decrease in value from its peak.

Nasdaq issued a deficiency notice to the company, giving it 180 days to restore compliance. This entails maintaining a share price of over $1 for a continuous period of 10 business days. Failure to meet this requirement would result in the company being delisted from the exchange.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, based on his seven months of service on FaZe Clan's board of directors and year-plus tenure as a member of the organization, the rapper's expected compensation would be around $53K.

Fans react to the news

The general sentiment around FaZe Clan's decision to part ways with the popular rapper was viewed positively, as it's believed that the organization was overpaying him from the very start. Some have even suggested that the rapper hardly contributed anything to the team, aside from wearing a FaZe-themed chain during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the top comments:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky My take is this is actually good for FaZe, Snoop was way overpaid for what he offered back to FaZe Clan and celebrity figures offer so little back for Orgs right now My take is this is actually good for FaZe, Snoop was way overpaid for what he offered back to FaZe Clan and celebrity figures offer so little back for Orgs right now

Iman @RealKingiman @Mo432a @JakeSucky Not an L. They never needed snoop dog to begin with. @Mo432a @JakeSucky Not an L. They never needed snoop dog to begin with.

Some suggested that the rapper was solely interested in financial compensation, and as soon as FaZe Clan's stock began to dip, he made the decision to part ways with the organization. Here's what they had to say:

Celly @Enefteas @JakeSucky Bro hustled faze clan so hard got the bag and dipped. Hopefully they took advantage of his one appearance as a faze member and cashed out while stock was high @JakeSucky Bro hustled faze clan so hard got the bag and dipped. Hopefully they took advantage of his one appearance as a faze member and cashed out while stock was high

Iman @RealKingiman @JakeSucky Good. I don’t understand why he is part of it. Guy makes music. What does he know about video games @JakeSucky Good. I don’t understand why he is part of it. Guy makes music. What does he know about video games

NSG godz @godz144 @JakeSucky no one knew he was a director lets be honest @JakeSucky no one knew he was a director lets be honest

RiG @RiGttv @JakeSucky GOOD! FaZe Needs to learn from signing a celebrity who just want’s large stock options, Snoop didn’t do anything for FaZe, made like zero content.. Stop letting people “rep” your brand for stock that could go to creators who actually create new excitement for the brand. @JakeSucky GOOD! FaZe Needs to learn from signing a celebrity who just want’s large stock options, Snoop didn’t do anything for FaZe, made like zero content.. Stop letting people “rep” your brand for stock that could go to creators who actually create new excitement for the brand.

Despite Snoop Dogg's departure from the board of directors, it remains unclear if he will continue to be involved with FaZe Clan in any other capacity. It's worth noting that at the time of writing this article, the rapper is still listed as a content creator on the organization's official website.

In other news, the rapper not only co-hosted both nights of WrestleMania 39 with The Miz, a two-time Grand Slam Champion, but also demonstrated his combat abilities by participating in the event itself. Read more about the story here.

