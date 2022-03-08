“F*ck that. They perform or I quit" - Snoop Dogg reveals the levels Jay-Z went through to ensure Super Bowl 2022 performance took place

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem performing at the Super Bowl halftime show almost did not happen. According to an interview with GQ magazine, Snoop Dogg disclosed several personal and business goals he had in mind for the coming year. Among them, his listed achievements included the anticipated Super Bowl halftime show and becoming the new CEO of Death Row Records (his old record label).

Getting the call for the Super Bowl halftime show is the gig of a lifetime for most artists, and Snoop Dogg was no different. But if not for his friend and fellow rapper, Jay-Z, the show might not have happened at all. Snoop Dogg quoted what Jay-Z told the NFL to let the rappers perform at SoFi stadium.

“Fuck that. They perform or I quit.”

Snoop Dogg indicated that Jay-Z threatened to end Roc Nation partnership with NFL over Super Bowl halftime show

According to Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z told the NFL that, if the iconic rappers did not perform at the Super Bowl, then he would end his company’s partnership with the NFL. Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, recently partnered with the NFL to help further social justice efforts, as well as to help advise on selecting music artists for the Super Bowl halftime shows.

Although Snoop Dogg is a West Coast-based rapper and Jay-Z hails from the East Coast, the two are good friends, and it appears that Jay-Z’s influence helped bring the recent Super Bowl show to fruition. The show was one of the highest rated ever, and it brought a West Coast music flavor to the host site of Los Angeles, California. Snoop Dogg certainly did not take the experience for granted.

“Being there, it felt like the greatest concert of all time. When I first came out, that meant a lot to me that Dre would let me come out first. The first vocal was me. To let me kick that off and have enough confidence in the D-O Double to say, ‘OK. The biggest moment of my career, I trust the D-O Double. He’s going to lead off, and then he’s going to come back at the end of the ninth inning.’ You’ve got to walk the dog back out … boom boom boom, and have all the Crip Walkin’. You know what I’m saying? It’s the West.”

While next year’s Super Bowl halftime performers have not been announced by the NFL yet, the league will certainly be looking to duplicate this year’s success.

