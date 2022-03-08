FaZe Clan announces that hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg has joined the organization as a director

Today, the esports organization FaZe Clan has announced that the famous artist Snoop Dogg will be joining the company's board of directors as well as becoming a fully-fledged member.

Snoop Dogg needs very little introduction, being one of the most popular rap artists in history. He is widely known as an icon of West Coast rap. He recently performed at the 2022 Superbowl halftime show, alongside other famous hip-hop and rap legends, making history as the first halftime show to feature only hip-hop artists.

Today, both Snoop and FaZe Clan announced on Twitter the big news with a short video, showing moments of the famous artist streaming on Twitch and hanging out with some members of the organization.

The video hilariously showcased one of Snoop's most famous streaming moments, where he didn't realize he had left his stream on for eight hours straight, leaving viewers to watch an empty room while the artist wasn't home.

Along with the announcement tweet, FaZe also made a statement on their website, stating that over the course of the last few years the two parties have developed a relationship that has now culminated in Snoop becoming an official member.

“The organic relationship between FaZe and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family. As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming.”

The statement further reads that they will be utilizing his presence in the Web3 community and will be creating products together in the online world metaverse.

“Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.”

Viewers react to Snoop Dogg joining FaZe Clan

Following the explosive announcement, viewers weren't far too behind in expressing their sentiments over the recruitment of Snoop Dogg into FaZe Clan's ranks.

MN Attach @Attach @FaZeClan

Keep working hard Snoop 🏽 @SnoopDogg This content creator has some potential to be a rap legend and superstar one day.Keep working hard Snoop @FaZeClan @SnoopDogg This content creator has some potential to be a rap legend and superstar one day. Keep working hard Snoop 💪🏽

SoaR Mak @makz @FaZeClan @SnoopDogg probably one of the craziest things to ever happen in the gaming space @FaZeClan @SnoopDogg probably one of the craziest things to ever happen in the gaming space

Merging gaming and hip-hop into one collaborative effort, especially with such a prominent artist, will certainly make this a big move in FaZe Clan's favor. With this huge news being released, we can certainly expect some incredible collaborative projects between FaZe Clan and Snoop Dogg.

