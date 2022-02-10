"Dream come true" - Snoop Dogg can't wait to perform at Super Bowl 2022 half-time show with fellow rappers Dr. Dre & Eminem

This year's Super Bowl halftime show will have a California theme to it. This year's Super Bowl halftime will feature Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre., Enimem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blinge.

Snoop seems real excited at the opportunity to participate in this year's Super Bowl. He says performing in his home state is "a dream come true."

"For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me," said Snoop. "I'm still thinking I'm in a dream because I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," he said. "We're just going to wait for that moment and put something together that's spectacular, and do what we're known for doing and add on to the legacy."

He continued on by saying that he is "laser focused" on his preparations for the performance.

"I'm not going to understand it until it happens. While it's happening, I'm in the zone. I'm stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it's when I'll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I'm going through it, it's nothing."

This is the first time the NFL has let their halftime be filled with pure hip hop and rap artists.

Normally, the Super Bowl has featured mainly pop and rock artists like Beyonce', Prince, Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

Clearly, they are trying to appeal to a whole new audience this year.

The Super Bowl has had some memorable halftimes

There have only been a handful of artists who have put on a Super Bowl halftime performance that most fans would agree was one of the best.

One of the last performances by Prince was at the Super Bowl in 2007. It was one of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows mainly because he performed his hit Purple Rain, in the rain. His performance still ranks high on fans' lists as one of the best ever.

And of course people are still talking about the infamous Justin Timberlake/Janet Jackson performance, which was probably the most controversial Super Bowl halftime ever.

Timberlake was asked to return to do the halftime show again a few years later in 2018, but Jackson, however, was not.

Those are just a couple of the performances that still have fans buzzing years later and many are most likely going to be buzzing Sunday night after this weekend's Super Bowl performances too.

Edited by David Nyland