Who will perform in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The 2022 Super Bowl is being built up as one of the biggest showcases in some time. The game is taking place at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which is one of the largest media markets in the country. There is a chance, for the second straight season, that a team plays in their home stadium for the Super Bowl: the Los Angeles Rams (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it for the first time ever last season).

But this year's Super Bowl halftime show is set to be one of the best in years. In the words of LeBron James when he joined the Miami Heat, "there's not one, not two, not three, not four...but five" headlining acts in one show.

Mary J. Blige one of few artists to perform in multiple Super Bowl halftime shows

Legendary R&B singer Mary J Blige

A total of five rap/R&B legendary artists will share the stage for Super Bowl 56 and we may never see this much talent in the same year again. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are all headlining the show. Most years, there is one headliner with a few guest appearances throughout the show. 2022 is different, as everyone is billed as the top act, meaning we likely won't see any surprise appearances this year.

To highlight how big these five artists are, they have a combined total of 43 Grammy Awards and 21 No.1 albums between them. Outside of Kendrick Lamar (who is just 34 and a legend in his own right with 13 Grammys), the other four are long-time legends who have played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the genre and the music industry as a whole over the last three decades.

Dr. Dre is the oldest at 56 and his fame started as part of the N.W.A. back in the 1980s. He even signed Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar to Death Row Records. Dre is also one of the most well-known music producers, winning three Grammys for his work.

Snoop Dogg is 50 years old and started back in 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre's "Deep Cover" song. He has released 18 albums since then and is a heavy-hitting entrepreneur in the entertainment industry. As an added bonus, he's likely the biggest NFL fan in the bunch, being a representative of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eminem (Marshall Mathers) is one of the world's most well-known rappers of all-time. He has sold over 220 million albums in 26 years and remains one of the best in the game today, even after stepping away from music on several occasions.

Mary J. Blige is the sole female of the group. She has released 13 albums since 1991 and won eight Grammys. Blige has made a name for herself as an iconic R&B artist and also as an actress. She is also one of just a handful of artists to play at multiple Super Bowls, joining Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly.

Kendrick Lamar might be the youngest among the performers by more than 10 years, but he already has 13 Grammys to his name. He is the only one from the group to win a Pultizer Prize for Music in 2018 for his album "DAMN". Many may know Lamar from his recent successful hit "Humble", and from working on Marvel's "Black Panther" movie soundtrack.

After completing the longest NFL season in history with the first-ever 17-game season, it only seems fitting to end it with one of the biggest halftime shows in Super Bowl history.

