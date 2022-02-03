Which NFL franchise has the most Super Bowl defeats?

NFL Super Bowl 56 will take place in less than two weeks, pitting the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals are seeking their first championship victory, and the Rams are trying to win their second since 1999.

The Rams have lost three total championship games in the past, with the Bengals having their own 0-2 record. But two NFL teams have the most losses (5), while there's one team that is also tied for the most wins.

New England Patriots have a 6-5 all-time record in Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins at six, winning all of them with Tom Brady from 2001-2019. Overall, the Patriots have been to a record 11 Super Bowls, losing five of them. Their last loss was in 2017 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The last time New England lost in the title game without Brady on the roster was way back in 1996 with Drew Bledsoe.

The Denver Broncos are the second team tied for the most losses in the Super Bowl. In total, Denver have played in the championship eight times, winning only three times. Their last victory was in 2015 with Peyton Manning. It was their first title since 1998. 2013 was their most recent loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL teams with the second-most losses are the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, both 0-4. The Bills have lost all four in consecutive years, both an impressive and unfortunate feat.

Losing the championship isn't a complete blemish to the season, as you have to win your respective conferences to get that far. But some losses are much more brutal than others, and some teams simply fall flat on the biggest stage in the sport. Yet again, making it to the championship game for four straight seasons and coming up empty handed will stick with the players and organization forever.

