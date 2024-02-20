GreatGuys dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Koi Mil Gaya and more, exciting performances by BLACKSWAN and ABLUE at K-Town Festival in Mumbai

GreatGuys, BLACKSWAN, and ABLUE took the stage at the K-Town Festival in Mumbai on February 17, IST. Sending fans into a frenzy, the K-pop groups gave electrifying performances for the first time in Mumbai with some performing Bollywood songs. Paying homage to the "King Khan," GreatGuys performed his latest songs and the evergreen song Koi Mil Gaya from the 90s classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The multinational K-pop girl group BLACKSWAN showcased their talents through their dazzling set stage, marking their second time performing in India. The girls showed their dancing and singing prowess, leaving fans in awe. The seven-member K-pop group ABLUE showed fans their enchanting performance while displaying their fun and exciting charm.

GreatGuys at K-Town Festival

Marking their debut performance in India, GreatGuys members Horyeong, Donghwi, and Baekgyeol performed their songs LUV LUV LUV (Korean Version), DEEP IN LUV, R.O.M.L, and more.

The group previously took the internet by storm with their dance cover of Koi Mil Gaya and once again surprised fans with this performance on stage. They also showed their moves on Shah Rukh Khan's latest songs like Zinda Banda, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Chaleya from Jawan.

The trio also showcased their amazing vocals by performing K-drama OSTs as well. GreatGuys gained attention for their close-up greeting that excited fans in the audience.

BLACKSWAN in Mumbai

Widely popular for being the first-ever K-pop idol from India, Sriya, with her group members, performed for the first time in Mumbai at the K-Town festival. The group performed on Neha Kakkar's O Saki Saki, which Sriya choreographed by adding the original hook step.

While the girls performed their hit songs That Karma and Cat & Mouse, they also displayed their talents through solo acts as Fatou performed songs Adaeh and Me, Myself and I from her latest solo album, Letter 1 - Adaeh. Sriya, NVee, and Gabi also gave enthralling stage performances. Previously, BLACKSWAN performed at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup held in Odisha.

The Over & Over singers were seen returning with an encore stage, where they sang A World Without Pain in the light of a tragic train incident in Odisha, Sriya’s home state. The quartet shed tears after reading some special messages from Indian fans before departing the stage and expressed their gratitude towards their fans for their unwavering support.

ABLUE's exciting performance

South Korean comedian Yoon Hyung-bin's K-pop boy group ABLUE took the stage for the first time in India since their debut. The members WinL, Wonjun, Seongsoo, ON, YOU, Gyuchan, and Seokjun performed songs like MAD, BITE, DIEF, Fly, and Carnival. They also covered the songs by K-pop groups like TREASURE, B.A.P., BTOB, SF9, and more.

Their interaction with the audience left a huge impression as they showed their Friend+dol personalities on stage. Before closing their exciting set, they performed Snowman and BlueVery, a song named after their fandom from their latest album, Blue of Winter. They expressed their wish to return with an even more powerful performance in the future as they bid farewell to the audience.

Other Indian artists like singer and rapper Tanishka, dancing duo Future Ninja, The Movement Hub, and singer Maahi also shared the stage. The pilot event of the K-Town Festival in Mumbai brought South Korea closer to Indian fans, leaving them in anticipation for more.