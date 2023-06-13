YG Entertainment's CEO Yang Hyun-suk shared a video on June 11, 2023, explaining the formation of a new subunit under TREASURE, T5, and the group's full comeback in August. Given that the group's musical releases have been minimal despite being in the industry for three years, fans were thrilled to hear about the two exciting announcements.

However, they weren't as happy that the announcement was made by Yang Gyun-suk, instead of the band members themselves. Fans felt that since the news was related to the group and its members, they should have made the announcement or been present there. Additionally, fans felt that the formation of the sub-unit was not only sloppy but also biased in visuals, with one person even saying:

yen 🌠 @jendkyu help forming of T5 so unserious help forming of T5 so unserious

Yang Hyun-suk announces TREASURE's comeback and its sub-unit, T5 formation

In the video titled, "The Next Plan for TREASURE," Yang Hyun-suk explained the plans of the budding K-pop band that his agency YG Entertainment managed. In the short video, he expressed regret for being unable to pay attention to the group for the past three years. He then told fans that he has some interesting and exciting news to share.

He said that he wanted to apologize to the TREASURE fans for not being able to dedicate himself fully to his work after the debut of the band. He added that since a number of changes had taken place with regard to TREASURE's new song, he wanted to be the one to personally deliver the news.

After a small introduction to the video, he continues to reveal further details about the ten-member boy group's second album release. He said that he is considering releasing TREASURE's full comeback album in August 2023 and that it will only have new songs like a REBOOT. The company's CEO noted:

"I feel like the group will be reborn. You know like how we turn on and off out computers we call it REBOOTING? I think you can look forward to it."

In the later part of his statement, the CEO moves on to discuss the formation of a fresh sub-unit, T5, under the ten-member group. Yang Hyun-suk describes it as a five-member group all of whom are confident of their looks. The first member of the group was revealed to be So Jung-hwan.

He noted that he had asked members to raise their hands if they believed they were the most handsome and that was how he formed the team of five members. The CEO said that their plan is to present T5 in July just before the release of TREASURE's full album release.

He then spoke about the promotional methods chosen to announce the reveal of T5. He said:

"The new promotion method for T5 will involve unveiling the choreography video as a pre-release. Unveiling the choreography ahead of the release of the M/V is a very special and exceptional promotion method, a first for us at YG."

He concluded his message by directly addressing the group's fans. He said that since it was the first time he met them, he wanted to promise them all that he would do his best to make sure that the group can release more music.

Fans have mixed reactions about Yang Hyun-suk's announcement of TREASURE's comeback and T5 formation

Since the debut of the ten-member group, fans have been pretty disappointed with their promotions and felt that YG Entertainment wasn't doing them justice. Fans were also unhappy with how the agency wasn't utilizing the group's skills. The group debuted three years ago but its discography is still quite small and fans have consistently expressed their frustration with how the group's managed.

The new announcement did lift fans' spirits a little but they were unhappy that the news was announced by Yang Hyun-suk. While some fans felt that it was news for the CEO himself to speak about the group's comeback, others expressed that they would've liked the members to have made the announcement.

Junnieギュ💫(slow) @Junnie_kyu anyway, thank you yang hyun suk for reboot the new album of treasure and have a clear plan for next comeback anyway, thank you yang hyun suk for reboot the new album of treasure and have a clear plan for next comeback

ani. ✦ reboot @jaesahivibes @ygent_official TREASURE reboot era is going to be so iconic let's give the boys all our support. YHS himself delivering the news to us made me feel so happy abt this. We know Treasure & T5 unit will do great let's go teumes!! @ygent_official TREASURE reboot era is going to be so iconic let's give the boys all our support. YHS himself delivering the news to us made me feel so happy abt this. We know Treasure & T5 unit will do great let's go teumes!!

Fransiska @cika_dut thankyou n please take care my boys with your heart YG @ygent_official i never thought i would cried when YG himself bring treasure update..gosh i really miss my boys so much that news like this made me cried..thankyou n please take care my boys with your heart YG @ygent_official i never thought i would cried when YG himself bring treasure update..gosh i really miss my boys so much that news like this made me cried..😭 thankyou n please take care my boys with your heart YG

ella ༘♡ @userygstan @ygent_official will treasure be finally treated right huhu @yg_treasure_jp THIS IS THE FIRST TIME YG DID SOMETHING LIKE THIS TO TREASURE, WHY AM I EMOTIONALwill treasure be finally treated right huhu @ygent_official @yg_treasure_jp THIS IS THE FIRST TIME YG DID SOMETHING LIKE THIS TO TREASURE, WHY AM I EMOTIONAL 😭 will treasure be finally treated right huhu

EMEY SAW RED VELVET @markantonygreat yang hyun suk saying treasure will reboot actually gave me chills.



while "boy" may be a good song, it is actually a bad debut song. it did not show who they are and what they will bring to the game. the boys will come back as the team that yhs had in mind when he formed them. yang hyun suk saying treasure will reboot actually gave me chills.while "boy" may be a good song, it is actually a bad debut song. it did not show who they are and what they will bring to the game. the boys will come back as the team that yhs had in mind when he formed them.

oneuldo girl @hikunthusiast ok so mo ones gon talk abt how scary yang hyun suk's beautification is ok so mo ones gon talk abt how scary yang hyun suk's beautification is

ᴅɪᴍᴘʟᴇ́ love dyanne @jenniesmoney what's with yang hyun suk uehfuwhaha why are u so active this year what's with yang hyun suk uehfuwhaha why are u so active this year💀

Jikwon•° @xxbjikwon_ When you're at that level of confidence about every members' talent that you can just pull off this kind of method of deciding the units lmao. When you're at that level of confidence about every members' talent that you can just pull off this kind of method of deciding the units lmao. https://t.co/DpcqVdty9a

젭젭 @piqapique So what i get from reading qrts, is they will promote as T5 with members who raised their hands thinking they are handsome? Lmao YG is so unserious (like this is serious problem because they dont prepare anything in advance???) So what i get from reading qrts, is they will promote as T5 with members who raised their hands thinking they are handsome? Lmao YG is so unserious (like this is serious problem because they dont prepare anything in advance???)

jeyd @filmysahi the way treasure create their unit is so unserious like really really unit was created based on their height, now t5 was based on their looks the way treasure create their unit is so unserious like really really unit was created based on their height, now t5 was based on their looks 😭😭

Another issue they addressed was how the members of the sub-unit, T5, were chosen. Since it only had the members raising their hands based on the confidence they were about their visuals, fans said that the unit had nothing to do with using the members' other skills. Netizens criticized Yang Hyun-suk for the same and called out his focus on looks and visuals over other rather important qualities.

Regardless, fans are happy to hear that the band has an active year ahead of them and are looking forward to the band's releases.

