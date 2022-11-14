Prosecution pleads 3 years of imprisonment for YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun-suk

YG Entertainment's former CEO Yang Hyun-suk might face three years of jail time for trying to cover up B.I's drug allegations and threatening informant Han Seo-hee. The trial, held on November 14, took place at the 23rd Criminal Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court.

The prosecution has pleaded to three years in jail for the South Korean music executive, while the prosecution has pleaded to two years in prison for the BTBT singer.

As per the prosecution, the former YG Entertainment head threatened ex-idol trainee Han Seo-hee after she leaked information regarding B.I's alleged drug use to the police.

"It's evident he coerced the former trainee informant by saying it's nothing to take someone like you out. His criminal act was malicious and he does not seem to have any sense of remorse."

Yang Hyun-suk also tried to cover up the case in certain ways, which further spiked his crime.

YG Entertainment's former CEO Yang Hyun-suk was charged with threatening and coercing Han Seo-hee

The prosecution has demanded a three-year prison sentence for Yang Hyun-suk during the recent trial. The former K-pop idol was charged with blackmailing and threatening Han Seo-hee with death after she spilled information about B.I's illegal drug use.

Prosecutors have also claimed that Yang did not show any remorse for his crimes.

The ex-Seo Taiji and Boys member admitted to having talked to Han Seo-hee. However, he denied the allegations of coercion and threats in a statement.

"Most of the stories are not true. I told her to be a good kid, and I meant that she shouldn't do drugs and told them out of worry. Half the time was spent comforting and listening."

As per the victim, Yang's words were more outraged and threatening. He allegedly told Han Seo-hee:

"I can see everything you say in the investigation," "It would be easy to kill someone like you in the entertainment world," "If you take back your statement to the police, I'll give you a reward and appoint a lawyer for you."

The final sentence will be announced by the court in December.

B.I was previously sentenced to three years in prison

Former iKON member B.I, whose real name is Kim Han-bin, was embroiled in an illegal drug use controversy in 2016, and Han Seo-hee (at the time going by the name of informant 'A') shared with police that she supplied marijuana to an iKON member.

However, soon after that, she denied the information and took back her initial statement. Three years later, Han Seo-hee returned, claiming the same allegations and blaming Yang Hyun-suk for dodging the charges. YG's founder has now been put on trial and is facing three years in prison.

In September 2021, B.I was sentenced to three years in prison and suspended for four years. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of drug treatment sessions and 80 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, Han Seo-hee herself was sentenced to six months in jail in September 2022, for her third drug charge.

