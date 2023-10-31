EXCLUSIVE: BLACKSWAN members dish about their inspiration, influence, their fascinating journey into the K-pop world, and more

In the dynamic world of K-pop, BLACKSWAN is at the forefront of a transformative shift. The concept of K-pop, which was synonymous with Korean pop music for the longest time, is now experiencing a remarkable evolution with the inclusion of non-Korean members in idol groups.

Just a couple of years ago, the idea of a K-pop group without any Korean members would have seemed unthinkable, yet we find ourselves in a time of transition. Several groups, such as TEM FIVE, EXP EDITION, and Honey Popcorn, among others, emerged with non-Korean members, but many of them have since become inactive.

In the current landscape, only one group with no Korean members remains active. Today, we delve into the unique journey of a girl group that has been trailblazing the K-pop scene without a single Korean artist. This remarkable group is BLACKSWAN. Their recent release, Karma, gained considerable attention, with various K-pop idols taking on dance challenges inspired by the song.

"Be strong. Be "You"nique": K-pop girl-group BLACKSWAN embrace their uniqueness and discuss their path to success

BLACKSWAN is composed of four talented female members, each hailing from different countries. The quartet includes Fatou from Senegal/Belgium, Nvee from the USA, Sriya from India, and Gabi from Brazil. The inclusion of Sriya marked a proud moment for India, as she became the first-ever international K-pop artist from the country. The group made their official debut on October 16, 2020, with their first full-length album, Goodbye RANIA.

Originally, BLACKSWAN featured four other members in addition to the current lineup. However, three of these members eventually departed, and one, named Leia, has been on hiatus due to health issues, with uncertainty surrounding her return.

Nevertheless, since the addition of their new members, BLACKSWAN has consistently produced music across various styles and graced some of the most significant K-pop stages. Their relentless efforts are geared towards leaving their mark in every corner of the world and inspiring young audiences never to lose faith in their dreams, with the understanding that success is achieved through dedication and perseverance.

Q: Welcome, BLACKSWAN! Can you kindly introduce yourselves to our audience?

(Everyone) Fatou: Hello everyone I’m BLACKSWAN's main rapper and leader, Fatou. Nice to meet you!

NVee: Heyyy! This is BLACKSWAN NVee! I’m the main vocalist of the group and I am from Washington, DC, in the U.S.

Gabi: Hii! I’m BLACKSWAN's visual Gabi. I’m 20 years old, and I’m from Brazil.

Sriya: Hello, This is BLACKSWAN's Sriya! I’m the main dancer and maknae of the group, and I’m from India.

Q. Your group is often celebrated for its unique qualities in the K-pop community. What, in your opinion, sets your group apart?

(Everyone) F : We have no Korean members to begin with, and our music and stage have a different charm.

N : We are the first K-pop group to have no Korean members. As well as being a culturally diverse group. Having that unique quality. We are able to respectfully represent so many different styles and cultures within our music and performances. Which is what our group excels at and will continue to excel at.

G : Each of us has special unique charms, vocals dance, among others. And for sure the diversity in our group is something that makes us unique!

S : We are the first multinational K-pop group, which makes us unique. We are a group not by age, nationality or skin color but by uniqueness and talent that unites people.

Q. Greetings to the group leader, Fatou! We know that you're from Senegal. Can you share if there's a growing interest in K-pop back in your home country?

Fatou: Theirs is a growing interest! Not only in Senegal but all over Africa in general, so excited to see how much more it’s going to grow.

Q. Could you tell us about the inspiration that led you to pursue a career as a K-pop idol?

Fatou: I was inspired by SHINee’s talent and charms on stage!

Q. Namaste, Sriya! You are our pride as the first K-pop idol from our country, India. How have things been for you in Korea?

Sriya : Namaste! Everything is going pretty well here. There are ups and downs, but we always try our best to be down to earth and show best sides of us. There was a time we used to dream, and now we are living that dream.

Q. How do you think Indian classical dancing has helped you in your K-pop dancing career?

Sriya : Indian classical dance has helped me through many ways. The expressions, the hand gestures, control, knowledge and many more. It was very helpful and I’m glad that I was able to learn a beautiful form of art.

Q. What was your parents’ reaction when you told them about your selection and your journey to Korea?

Sriya: They were speechless, because after so many struggles and sacrifices I was able to achieve what I dreamed of. They were very happy.

Q. Hello NVee! You come from the United States, one of the world's top markets of K-pop. How did you manage to pass the auditions competing against a huge pool of people?

NVee: I practiced and auditioned for not only DR Music two times, but any and all companies big and small. The hardest part about it was that I was 22 at the time. Most companies would cut their applicant’s age at 19 or 20, but I still went despite my age and everyone saying I’m too old. It doesn’t matter what age I am. What matters is my talent and my will to push forward despite the fact that the odds are against me.

So in order to show them I have just as much talent and worth. I practiced. Everyday I would get to work at 5 am and come home around 1 am. Then immediately go and practice dance covers. Learn more songs in Korean to be able to sing them for my auditions. Then go to bed and do it again the next day. Each month I would upload a dance cover, so I can practice learning choreography. And each day I, would upload a short vocal cover to help improve my voice. I failed SO MANY TIMES until finally.

After almost 2 years, someone saw me and gave me a chance to prove what I can do. I passed because of my persistence, hard work, and willing to fail in order to get better.

Q. Gabi, could you share your experience with learning the Korean language?

Gabi : To be honest, in my personal experience Korean is a hard language to learn, but after a while of learning, every time when suddenly I can understand a conversation or a sentence in Korean, it comes with a good feeling.

Q. In the current K-pop landscape, how influential do you believe BLACKSWAN has become?

(Everyone) F : As there are more and more global groups being debuted, I can say we have become a big influence in Kpop.

N : BLACKSWAN has made a huge influence! Something I am very proud of. Because now, after our recent comeback, there are more diverse groups, and more people have the courage and want to tryout to be a K-pop idol. Because we as a K-pop group and as individuals showed them no matter your age, skin tone, body type, hair, or culture. You can DO anything. BE anything you want to be. Whether it’s a K-pop idol, or a doctor. It doesn’t matter as long as you have the courage to face the odds.

G : I think specially for the beginning of the next K-pop generation, BLACKSWAN has influenced a lot, especially opening doors for more countries and ethnicities to join K-pop.

S : BLACKSWAN is getting bigger day by day, which is something I'm very proud of. People started to look up to us and get motivation that if we can do then they too, whether it's K-pop or any other jobs as long as you are willing to work hard and show the best side of you.

Q. As a group, what would you consider your most significant achievement till now?

(Everyone) F : For me it will always be being able to perform for LUMINA.

N : I would say BLACKSWAN's fast increase in our LUMINA all across the world, and we are still gaining more day by-day. It’s something I’m very grateful for and makes me want to work even harder for. BLACKSWAN will continue to rise just as LUMINA does.

G : I could say about some award or performance but we being the four of us together, with the same dream and cheering for each other it’s, for me, our most significant achievement as a group.

S : Being the first multinational K-pop group which breaks the boundaries and makes world a little closer . Its something I’m very grateful of and and thanks to LUMINA for making this happen, and we promise to grow more and more as just as our LUMINA.

Q. Finally, what message would you like to convey to the young girls worldwide who look up to you as role models?

(Everyone) F : Go after your dreams believe in yourself and never let anyone put you down. You got this!

N : DON’T GIVE UP. Just know that you have me and the members cheering for your happiness and success. Just work hard and you’ll be able to achieve anything that comes your way. Be strong, Be "You"nique.

G : Keep fighting! The way, it’s hard and it’s full of obstacles. But if it’s really your dream, you need to to go over through and finally achieve.

S : Don’t lose hope and don’t lose yourself. As long as you believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want and show the best side of you only if you are willing to face the hardships and be grateful.