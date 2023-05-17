X:IN's Aria, the second-ever Indian K-pop idol, dishes about her shift in career from an actor to a singer

X:IN's Aria, the recently debuted rookie K-pop idol that's been the talk of the town, spoke to Korea Now about the reasons behind the change in the trajectory of her career from acting to becoming an idol. Given that she stands as the second-ever K-pop idol to debut in India, and the first from the Southern parts, she's brought much pride to her country and fans continue to support her on her journey.

While the idol previously had a stable and growing career in acting, where she took up several roles as a child actor, fans naturally wonder what became the cause of her shift in mind. As she explained what brought her to become a K-pop idol, she also revealed the one group and their iconic song that changed it all for her.

X:IN's Aria reveals the K-pop group and their song that inspired her to become an idol

During a solo interview, X:IN's Aria talked about many things that have been piquing fans' curiosity ever since the idol was revealed as the second-ever Indian artist to debut in Korea.

While many would have been aware of the fact that was actively pursuing acting roles in the Malayalam entertainment industry, fans have been curious about why she switched careers. She told Korea Now:

"It was like around middle school, and I was just watching TV and BTS sunbaenim music video came out, and I was like, 'Oh, this looks really interesting.' I was so curious and I looked them up, and then I got hooked into like K-pop. I got really really into K-pop, and then I was like, 'maybe this is something I could give a try.'"

When the interviewer asked about whose music video came out that ended up becoming the biggest influence behind her shift in career, X:IN's Aria revealed that it was Blood, Sweat, and Tears by BTS. Those who've dived into Aria's background would know that she was not only a famous face in Malayam advertisements, TV shows, etc., but also took up a role in the popular film, Melvilasom, where she rolled out her career as a child actor.

PORTAL ARIA @PORTAL_ARIA • Aria falou sobre sua vida de atriz na entrevista para KOREA NOW. Ela atuou no filme 'Melvilasom (The Address)".



#ARIA @X_in_official • Aria falou sobre sua vida de atriz na entrevista para KOREA NOW. Ela atuou no filme 'Melvilasom (The Address)". 🎥• Aria falou sobre sua vida de atriz na entrevista para KOREA NOW. Ela atuou no filme 'Melvilasom (The Address)". #ARIA @X_in_official https://t.co/401Kob0tEh

With her extensive acting experience, the idol was sure to navigate her life in front of the camera as that's where she liked to be. However, with different influences along the way, she felt that her career's trajectory leading in the entertainment industry needs to slightly, or rather majorly, shifted.

With no further ado, X:IN's Aria embarked on her mission to kickstart her K-pop career.

Right after high school, she started auditioning to bring fruition to her hopes of becoming a K-pop idol. After successfully passing the auditions, after just six months of being a trainee, Aria made her debut in the six-member K-pop girl group, X:IN. The group released their first debut track, Keeping With Fire, on April 11, 2023, which was later followed up with their single album, Who I Am, in March.

With X:IN's Aria and the group garnering much attention for their impeccable dancing and singing skills as displayed through their Keeping With Fire music video, fans look forward to more exciting comebacks and tracks.

Poll : 0 votes