First Indian K-pop idol Sriya Lenka will reportedly debut with BLACKSWAN in October

Indian and Brazilian K-pop fans will be delighted to hear that the multiracial K-pop group BLACKSWAN is rumored to be gearing up for a comeback later this year in September or October.

The K-pop group recently added two new members to an already talented arsenal and are now reported to be returning with new projects later this year. The newly added K-pop idols are Sriya from India and Gabi, who is of Brazillian descent.

The agency has not confirmed any news of the comeback, but the same was reported by a media agency who interviewed the group's new maknae Sriya Lenka post her addition to the group.

First Indian K-pop idol Sriya Lenka reported to debut with BLACKSWAN later this year

Both Sriya and Gabi are rumored to be debuting as new members of BLACKSWAN after news of the departure of BLACKSWAN's fifth member, Hyeme, was announced in 2020.

The report of a possible comeback was shared by a Korean media outlet after its interview with Sriya Lenka.

Sriya Lenka is India's first ever (to-be) K-pop idol. She is also the first K-pop idol of South Asian descent. The news has brought joy and hope to millions of K-pop fans residing in the Indian subcontinent.

BTS' breakout in 2020 with their English single Dynamite added a whole new league of fans to the industry.

The Covid lockdowns allowed many fans to showcase their talents online as they resorted to learning rigorous K-pop choreographies by themselves and hone their Korean speaking skills to reach for their dreams of debuting as a K-pop star.

It was in 2021 that DR entertainment announced auditions for a position as the fifth member of the group after Hyeme left DR entertainment after she was accused of fraud.

The last two finalists of project Cygnus were Sriya and Gabi, who were flown to South Korea to undergo a two-month intense training program. Only one of the two trainees was to debut with BLACKSWAN.

Cygnus, which literally means a constellation of swans, is a project by DR Entertainment to discover and train trainees to become stars like the constellation Cygnus. Sriya and Gabi are the first generation trainees of the program and the project is slated to continue in the future as well.

Netizens watched the two trainees compete against each other through social media for a chance to debut with the group.

On May 26, the agency announced its decision to allow both trainees to debut as the fifth and sixth members of the K-pop group.

Sriya Lenka is 18 years old and belongs to the Indian state of Odisha and has been dancing since she was twelve. She is trained in Odissi (an Indian classical dance style belonging to the state of Odisha), hip-hop, contemporary and freestyle.

Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin was born in Florianopolis, Brazil, and was a member of the dance troupe Queen of Revolution under the name Gabs. She is a trained vocalist as well and has taken musical theater lessons since she was nine years old.

BLACKSWAN first debuted as RANIA in 2011, and reformed to BP RANIA in 2016, before rebranding to BLACKSWAN in 2016. Currently, the K-pop group consists of six members: Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia, Sriya, and Gabi.

