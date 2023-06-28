“THAT’S HOW YOU DO A COMEBACK”: Fans gush over SHINee’s new album HARD

Fans of SHINee are thrilled beyond words and overwhelmed with joy as their beloved K-pop group has finally made a comeback after a hiatus of two years. The excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch as their favorites released their much awaited and highly anticipated full-length album, titled Hard, on June 26, 2023.

Following the huge gap since their last release, fans have been eagerly waiting for new music and content from SHINee to drop. The arrival of this album, accompanied by the release of its first music video, HARD, on the very same day, has sent fans into a state of supreme excitement.

SHINee's brand new music video HARD makes use of hip-hop styles, delights fans

SHINee's musical style spans various genres, including pop, R&B, electronic, and dance, making them a dynamic force in the K-pop industry. They are one of those artists who don’t make music along specific lines only. The group likes to explore their range and test their skills all the time by creating music in different styles.

The five-member group recently announced their return to the music scene with their latest release, HARD, a captivating hip-hop style song. This surprise departure from their usual musical projects has fans overjoyed. As hip-hop had previously been a relatively less attempted genre for the group, witnessing SHINee explore this new musical territory has truly enthralled their dedicated supporters worldwide.

HARD by SHINee is a testament of the group’s commitment to their art and their supporters. Through the powerful beats and moves, the song represents strength, confidence, resilience, and determination. The new release is further enhanced with piano music and the group’s strong vocals. Their stylish looks, with unique outfits, such as bright-colored graffiti-like design dresses and some formal costumes, make the music video all the more appealing.

After watching the video and listening to their favorite group’s new music, fans couldn’t keep calm and spammed social media sites with their best wishes for the group.

The group's new album HARD consists of a total of nine immersive tracks, JUICE, 10X, identity, Gravity, Sweet Misery, The Feeling, Satellite, Like It, and Hard.

SHINee boasts enduring influence on the K-pop industry

SHINee, originally a five-member K-pop group, has been a group of four since the tragic passing of one of its members, Jonghyun, in 2017. The other four members of the group are Taemin, Key, Minho, and Onew. The group was formed in 2008, under SM entertainment. One of the longest running groups, the quintet is also considered one of the most influential and successful K-pop groups of all time.

Debuting with their first mini-album, Replay, the group quickly gained attention for their fresh and energetic approach to music. Their breakthrough hit song, Replay, showcased their smooth vocals and their talent at a young age. Throughout their career, the Graze singers have continuously evolved and experimented with different genres, showcasing their versatility as artists.

All the members have completed their mandatory military service as well, with Taemin being the last one to be discharged this year in April. Following the return of all members, the group has stepped up their game with new music.

The comeback of the veteran group has made the entire K-pop community immensely proud, as fans from around the world are expressing their heartfelt wishes and support for the group.

