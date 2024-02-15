“The crossover I never expected”: Fans extremely shocked after Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan mentioned BTS in a new ad for Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan and BTS are undoubtedly two globally recognized entities. Recently, an unexpected crossover occurred that took Indian fans by surprise. Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan mentioned the Korean supergroup BTS in an advertisement on the week of his film Dunki's Netflix launch.

Indian K-pop fans have harbored a long-standing desire to witness their favorite K-pop and Bollywood stars unite at a common event. While some instances have occurred where stars from both industries came together, such as Disha Patani and Jungkook at a Calvin Klein event or Sonam Kapoor, Lee Junho, and Win Metawin at another, a collaboration between K-pop and Bollywood has remained largely elusive.

However, the recent unexpected reference left fans completely stunned, as many had never anticipated such a crossover. The advertisement, coinciding with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie on the Netflix platform, was met with excitement by fans.

Shah Rukh Khan says 'Love you BTS' in a new Netflix advertisement

Recently, the unexpected occurred when Indian cinema icon Shah Rukh Khan, known for his iconic presence and influence, made a surprising reference to K-pop sensation BTS. His upcoming movie, Dunki, which was originally released in theaters in December 2023, is now slated for release on Netflix on February 15, 2024.

The promotional advertisement depicts Khan in a suited blazer, engaging in a conversation with an apparently non-Indian individual, presumably about South Korean culture.

Speaking about his influence, "King of Romance," as known in Bollywood, says,

"And who taught South Koreans to fall in love?" playfully alluding to his many roles as a romance hero.

Unexpectedly, he concludes his dialogue by expressing affection for BTS while gesturing a finger heart.

"Love you BTS," Shah Rukh Khan said.

Despite its extremely short duration of 5 seconds, the advertisement's mention of BTS sent ripples of excitement throughout the Indian ARMYs. The significance of Shah Rukh Khan's acknowledgment of BTS, a group that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, cannot be overstated. His endorsement of the Dynamite hitmaker group served as a reminder of the group's global impact and transcendent popularity.

Fans lauded this iconic crossover, recognizing it as one of the moments that will go down in entertainment history.

As Shah Rukh Khan has graced the silver screen once again with Dunki, where he portrays the character Hardy, excitement among fans has soared. The movie follows the journey of four Indian friends with aspirations of traveling to England, despite lacking the necessary documentation like a passport or visa.

With promises from a soldier to facilitate their journey, Dunki promises to deliver a blend of humor, drama, and camaraderie as the friends navigate their adventures.

