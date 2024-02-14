“He STUNNED”: Fans go gaga over BTS Jungkook’s scalding look in the newly released Calvin Klein campaign ad

On February 14, 2024, Calvin Klein dropped its latest ad featuring BTS' Jungkook. The video campaign ad shows the global star grooving through Grand Central Station in New York. The latest ad is for the brand's 2024 Spring/Summer collection, showcasing the BTS idol flaunting pieces.

The last ad campaign was dropped in September 2023 hence the latest ad delighted fans. One fan took to X and wrote that the artist "STUNNED" everyone with his visuals.

For the unversed, the youngest member of the K-pop group BTS, Jungkook, was appointed as the new global brand ambassador of Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

"HAPPY VALENTINE FOR US": Fans swoon over Jungkook's latest Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2024 ad

The BTS member is featured in the company's Spring/Summer 2024 campaign, emphasizing self-assurance, fun, and feeling attractive. The 1977 hit The Passenger by Iggy Pop serves as the soundtrack for the 7-second video snippet that trended on X on February 14, 2024.

The 26-year-old superstar walks around an abandoned Grand Central Station, sporting a black unbuttoned shirt and jeans, exposing his bare chest with a chic silver chain. The monochrome video is intercut with clips of Jungkook flashing his trademark lip ring and smoldering at the camera as he gets down from an escalator and walks to a piano set in the center of the empty Grand Central.

Jungkook has a history of collaborations with the edgy designer brand. He appeared stylish in a denim ensemble during his first campaign as Calvin Klein's global brand ambassador back in March 2023. Previously, he set the internet ablaze with his 2023 Fall collection campaign ad for the American brand, generating a whopping $2157.9 million in revenue and a gross profit of $1250.3 million.

Meanwhile, fans went gaga over the latest ad campaign and praised the musician's visuals and onscreen appeal on X. One fan wrote that the BTS idol "is back to set our hearts on fire," while others echoed similar emotions.

News International reported that the company's shares experienced a notable increase in March 2023 after the announcement that Jungkook would be the face of the brand. The stock price of PVH Corp—the corporation that owns Calvin Klein—increased by 20%. In just four days, the price per share rose from $72.26 to $88.36.

Furthermore, after roughly seventeen minutes, their social media post confirming the news became the page's most-liked tweet, resulting in the account's engagement level reaching its highest point.

The BTS musician has been serving in the military due to his mandatory conscription since December 2023. He enlisted along with his friend and bandmate Park Jimin, and both are reported to have been deployed to the 5th Division and are serving at the rank of private.

While Jin is scheduled to return in June 2024 and J-hope in October 2024, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Namjoon, Taehyung, and Suga are expected to return from their duty in June 2025.

