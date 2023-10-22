8+ Jungkook's Calvin Klein photos that broke the internet

The news of BTS' Jungkook, as the ambassador for Calvin Klein (CK), garnered an exciting reaction from fans. Despite his shy and playful demeanor while interacting with new people, the singer has a quiet confidence during every performance, photoshoot, and interview in the span of his solo career.
Seeing billboards featuring the 3D vocalist at CK store locations around the world was and continues to be an incredible experience for many. While fans continue to be enamored by the collection of photographs coming out from the collaboration with Calvin Klein, Jungkook recently posted a shirtless TikTok video of himself dancing to T-Pain's Church while dressed in baggy jeans, a beanie, and sneakers.
8+ pictures of Jungkook from the Calvin Klein campaign that fans must see
The BTS maknae was suspected to be the newest model for Calvin Klein in March when the CK Instagram page posted a reel showing features of their newest model without revealing who it was. Fans easily caught onto the fact that it was the Euphoria singer, making the post their most popular at the time (as of writing, it has more than 2.68 million likes).
The short videos, along with the behind-the-scenes content have only increased interest in the campaigns. While Calvin Klein was already an iconic brand, this collaboration has led to intrigued fans creating more hype due to Jungkook's participation.
1) The first photos from Calvin Klein launching him as their ambassador
2) The same photoshoot also produced some images of the Seven singer in a white tee and light-colored jacket...
3) The iconic black CK T-shirts delivered some wonderfully shot photos of Jungkook in April
4) The white T-shirts from the same photoshoot
5) The August fall campaign by Inez and Vinoodh
6) These behind-the-scenes clicks from the CK fall campaign photoshoot
7) Some more photos from the fall campaign with a car
8) The superstar getting snapped at the Tokyo Calvin Klein event
When he isn't doing his job as a singer, promoting Calvin Klein via photoshoots or unofficial laundry folding on Weverse livestreams, Jungkook behaves like any other Gen Z person on TikTok. The idol has gone on a spree of liking and commenting on various types of videos, terrifying and exciting ARMYs in equal measure.
The singer also posted a video on his account with ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo where both are doing the Seven dance challenge. This is the second TikTok on Jungkook's account from the '97 liners (the first one was with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu), and fans have been loving the camaraderie between the idol friends.
Poll : Have you been following Jungkook's campaigns with Calvin Klein?
Yes
No
0 votes