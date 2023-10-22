8+ Jungkook's Calvin Klein photos that broke the internet

The news of BTS' Jungkook, as the ambassador for Calvin Klein (CK), garnered an exciting reaction from fans. Despite his shy and playful demeanor while interacting with new people, the singer has a quiet confidence during every performance, photoshoot, and interview in the span of his solo career.

Seeing billboards featuring the 3D vocalist at CK store locations around the world was and continues to be an incredible experience for many. While fans continue to be enamored by the collection of photographs coming out from the collaboration with Calvin Klein, Jungkook recently posted a shirtless TikTok video of himself dancing to T-Pain's Church while dressed in baggy jeans, a beanie, and sneakers.

8+ pictures of Jungkook from the Calvin Klein campaign that fans must see

The BTS maknae was suspected to be the newest model for Calvin Klein in March when the CK Instagram page posted a reel showing features of their newest model without revealing who it was. Fans easily caught onto the fact that it was the Euphoria singer, making the post their most popular at the time (as of writing, it has more than 2.68 million likes).

The short videos, along with the behind-the-scenes content have only increased interest in the campaigns. While Calvin Klein was already an iconic brand, this collaboration has led to intrigued fans creating more hype due to Jungkook's participation.

1) The first photos from Calvin Klein launching him as their ambassador

Snapped by photographer Park Jong Ha, these were the introductory pictures of the idol for Calvin Klein who appropriately called him "the global icon in iconic denim". (Images via X/ @CalvinKlein)

2) The same photoshoot also produced some images of the Seven singer in a white tee and light-colored jacket...

The light colored T-shirt and jacket, along with multiple closeups served to enhance the tattoos peeking out of his right sleeve. (Images via X/ @CalvinKlein)

3) The iconic black CK T-shirts delivered some wonderfully shot photos of Jungkook in April

Jeon Jung-kook in the classic black CK tees was a sight to behold, with his charismatic stare piercing through the two-dimensional photograph. (Images via X/ @maineventjeon and @CalvinKlein)

4) The white T-shirts from the same photoshoot

A vision in white, the singer's relaxed posture in these photographs only makes them seem more stimulating. (Images via X/ @CalvinKlein)

5) The August fall campaign by Inez and Vinoodh

With his hair a few inches longer and confidence unparalleled, Jungkook led this Calvin Klein campaign with utter panache, whether he was wearing an undershirt under his fall jackets or not. (Images via X/ @CalvinKlein)

6) These behind-the-scenes clicks from the CK fall campaign photoshoot

The first colored images on this list are without a doubt striking, not only because of the way they have been recorded on camera but also the professionalism in the vocalist's expression. (Images via X/ @CalvinKlein)

7) Some more photos from the fall campaign with a car

There's something entirely enticing about cars and the CK brand. Adding Jeon Jung-kook to the equation only elevates this quality, resulting in this photoshoot. The simplicity of the clothing is offset by the beauty of the car (and Jungkook himself). (Images via X/ @CalvinKlein)

8) The superstar getting snapped at the Tokyo Calvin Klein event

At the recent CK event in Japan's capital city, the superstar grabbed for his all-denim look and new smart haircut. (Images via X/ @CalvinKlein)

When he isn't doing his job as a singer, promoting Calvin Klein via photoshoots or unofficial laundry folding on Weverse livestreams, Jungkook behaves like any other Gen Z person on TikTok. The idol has gone on a spree of liking and commenting on various types of videos, terrifying and exciting ARMYs in equal measure.

The singer also posted a video on his account with ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo where both are doing the Seven dance challenge. This is the second TikTok on Jungkook's account from the '97 liners (the first one was with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu), and fans have been loving the camaraderie between the idol friends.

