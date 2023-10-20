SF9 Rowoon's look for the Calvin Klein Music & Fashion Night event wins the internet: "The face card, his face card will never decline I fear"

SF9's Rowoon recently made an appearance at the Calvin Klein Music & Fashion Night in Tokyo, Japan. On Thursday, October 19, the well-renowned fashion brand held a launch event for its Fall 2023 collection, bringing together some of the biggest names in the K-entertainment industry.

Along with the Destined with You star, the event also had BTS' Jungkook, Thai actor Bright and Monsta X's Shownu in attendance. The former SF9 member could be seen hanging out with Shownu at the event's after-party, with fans being pleasantly surprised by the unexpected Lipstick Prince reunion.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over the K-drama star's visuals as he showed up to the event with long hair in an edgy, brushed-back look. After having sported short hair for quite some time, the singer-turned-actor has been experimenting with longer hairstyles, making a statement at the airport as he was headed to Tokyo for the Calvin Klein event.

Rowoon rocked an all-denim look at the launch party, pairing his denim jacket and jeans with a white t-shirt with the signature Calvin Klein waistband peeking over his jeans. To complete the look, he went with white sneakers for his footwear, which tied the whole look together.

Fans appreciate SF9 Rowoon's hairstyle and subtle makeup look at the Calvin Klein Music & Fashion Night in Tokyo

Expand Tweet

Rowoon's fashion choices followed the effortlessly chic route, with the actor adding a hint of edginess with his choice of hairdo for the Calvin Klein event. While he rocked a fluffy hairstyle at the airport, he styled his long hair into a sleek, brushed-back hairdo for the launch party. For a lived-in look, he tousled up his hair ever so slightly, which added texture and layers that amplified the overall look.

For his makeup, the Extraordinary You star sported a flawless, dewy base with minimal eye and cheek makeup for an uber-natural look. Along with that, he went with a pink lip shade to add a hint of color to his lips, opting for sheer coverage to leave them looking natural.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans swooned over his stunning visuals at the Calvin Klein event, especially appreciating his long hair. Many commended the fashion brand for its choice of attendees, as they noted that the K-drama star's beauty made the event all the more interesting.

Rowoon's airport look while he was on his way to Tokyo caught everyone's attention, as he looked dapper in a wavy hairstyle. With his hair parted down the side, he styled the length of his hair into waves, lending his hairdo immense volume and texture for a fluffy look.

In other news, Rowoon has been keeping busy with his acting gigs as of late, as his recent project, Destined with You, saw immense success. Additionally, his upcoming K-drama, The Matchmakers, is set to release on October 30, 2023.