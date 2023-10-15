SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan recently made an appearance at the Saint Laurent Galleria Men's Store in Seoul, having been invited to the opening event of the same. Located in Apgujeong, Gangnam, the new store offers the French fashion house's men's collection, with the K-pop sensation showing up in an all-Saint Laurent look.

The SEVENTEEN member has been a long-time ambassador of the luxury fashion brand. He last attended Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 fashion show in Berlin, making a statement in a see-through vest with a deep neckline.

The singer didn't disappoint for the opening event as well, as he rocked a silk-satin lavallière-neckline shirt paired with high-waisted pants and heeled leather boots. The minimalistic YSL Solferino Satchel tied the whole look together, with Jeonghan bringing together pieces from the men's and women's collections for an androgynous look.

Netizens swooned over the SEVENTEEN member's stunning visuals, commending his fashion and beauty choices for the opening event. They were also quick to note that the look was one for the history books, as his ensemble perfectly aligned with the luxury brand's androgynous approach towards fashion.

Other than Jeonghan, the opening event also had Ahn Hyo-seop, Fantagio's Doyeon, and Lee Jong-won in attendance. The K-celebrities showed up in all-black ensembles, sporting pieces from the French fashion house's latest collections.

SEVENTEEN Jeonghan wins the internet with his permed hair and natural makeup at the Saint Laurent Galleria Men's Store in Seoul

Due to his natural black hair, the singer donned a head-to-toe black look. While fans lauded Jeonghan's fashion choices, they specifically mentioned that his hair and makeup elevated the overall look.

The SUPER singer made the switch to short hair in July 2023, having sported long hair for quite some time. He has often been seen experimenting with permed hair, which he sported at the Saint Laurent event.

Jeonghan styled it into an effortless brushed-down hairdo, with the perm adding texture and volume. Along with that, he went with a wet look to add a hint of edginess to his fluffy hairstyle.

For his makeup, the SEVENTEEN member opted for a flawless dewy base that highlighted his glass-like skin. He kept his makeup natural-looking, going for a pink lip shade in a glossy finish and minimal eye makeup, as his hairstyle drew all the attention to his facial features.

Fans couldn't help but gush over Jeonghan's beauty, as several of them called him the "YSL Prince." An X user went on to state that the K-pop sensation looked "ethereal," while others exclaimed that even his side profile was stunning.

SEVENTEEN is currently gearing up for their comeback, which is scheduled for release on October 23, 2023. Seventeenth Heaven will be their eleventh mini album, and it has already broken their personal record of album pre-orders.