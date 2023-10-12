Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN's look at The Fact Music Awards 2023: "The debonairs"

SEVENTEEN made a show-stopping appearance at The Fact Music Awards (TMA) on October 10, 2023. The K-pop boy band exuded grace and elegance in a wide variety of looks, with the members looking dapper in well-tailored suits in a mix of colors and patterns.

Unfortunately, SEVENTEEN had to show up to the awards ceremony without their leader, S.Coups, as the rapper is currently in recovery after his knee surgery that came as a result of an ACL tear.

However, the group's members made sure S.Coups received all due credits as they missed their leader as much as CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom name). Throughout the night, they kept bringing up his name, and in their thank-you speech, they even expressed their gratitude to their leader.

While netizens couldn't help but feel touched by their bonding, they took to social media to gush over their head-turning looks at TMA 2023 as well. With the members rocking different hair and makeup looks at the awards ceremony, they were a visual delight for CARATs and media alike.

SEVENTEEN went with fashion and beauty choices that highlighted their individuality, opting for looks that fit their personal style and showed each member's uniqueness.

SEVENTEEN looked dapper in distinctive hair and makeup looks at TMA 2023

SEVENTEEN kept their makeup look subtle and effortless, as all the members sported a dewy base with natural-toned lips. They made tweaks to their eye makeup to best suit each individual's unique eye shape, with Dino and Hoshi's smokey eye makeup standing apart from the rest.

As for beauty choices, SEVENTEEN's distinctive hairstyles were the star of the show, with Jun, Hoshi, The8, Seungkwan, and Dino rocking fun hair colors at TMA 2023. Although the rest stuck to their natural black hair color, their wide variety of hairstyles added intrigue to their looks.

Jeonghan, Jun, Wonwoo, and Seungkwan rocked very similar hairdos, with their bangs parted down the side and styled to curl away from their faces for a curtain bang effect. However, Joshua and Vernon went the opposite route with a dapper brushed-back hairstyle, leaving all their hair brushed away from their faces.

Hoshi, Woozi, and DK sported adorable, fluffy hairdos, with Hoshi adding a hint of edginess by opting for a wet look. While Mingyu stood apart from the rest as he was the only member with a super short haircut with next to no styling, Dino opted for a simple brushed-down look that allowed his dark gray hair color to be the central focus.

The8 has often made a statement with his choice of hair color, with the SEVENTEEN member recently making headlines due to his blonde hair. He previously stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with his striking hair color and did it again at TMA 2023, with his bright hair shade beautifully contrasting his all-black ensemble.

While all the members looked fabulous at the awards ceremony, Hoshi and The8's lighter hair colors made them stand apart from the rest. With the duo rocking all-black fits, the highly contrasting looks turned heads on the red carpet.

Fans swooned over the hit boy band's stunning visuals, as several noted that they were the "main event" at the awards ceremony. An X user even went on to exclaim that the idols looked flawless at TMA 2023, with others hailing them as "kings" of the red carpet.

In other news, SEVENTEEN was the central focus of The Facts Music Awards 2023, as the K-pop boy band won the Daesang as well as the Artist of the Year award. Along with that, they delivered an immaculate performance of FML and Super, flaunting their melodious vocals and undeniable stage presence.