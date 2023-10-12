ITZY's look for The Fact Music Awards 2023 wins the internet: "ITZY ARE SERVING AT THE TMA RED CARPET"

On October 10, 2023, ITZY made an appearance at The Fact Music Awards (TMA). The hit K-pop girl group looked dapper in all-black suits, coordinating their looks as they rocked the same fits for their stage performance. Sadly, the group showed up as a quadra unit as, back in September, Lia announced that she would be temporarily suspending her activities for health reasons.

While MIDZYs (ITZY's fandom name) were sad to see Lia missing at the red carpet appearance, they couldn't help but gush over the "cool" ensembles that the girl group rocked at TMA 2023. Their fits made them stand apart from the rest of the girl groups present at the awards ceremony, as most of them went with a feminine silhouette that was quite contrasting to the RINGO singers' looks.

Along with their fashion choices, netizens swooned over their stunning visuals, commending the K-pop idols for pulling off the androgynous look. Many went on to exclaim that they "served" at the awards ceremony, with their effortless hair and makeup further elevating the overall look.

The stark contrast between ITZY's and aespa's outfits led to fans jokingly stating that they would look perfect if paired together as partners, as aespa went with an all-black look, albeit sporting chic dresses paired with elegant jewelry.

ITZY looked gorgeous in effortless hair and makeup looks at TMA 2023

To pair with their all-black ensembles, except Yeji, the other ITZY members flaunted their natural black hair at TMA 2023. However, Yeji's fiery red hair paired well with the black suit, as the striking contrast added intrigue to the overall look.

The members of the hit girl group kept their hairstyle minimal and effortless, with all four of them opting for a middle part. Chaeryeong was the only member to incorporate soft waves throughout her hair, with her hairdo adding a hint of texture to the otherwise sleek look.

For their makeup, the CAKE singers sported a flawless dewy base that further highlighted their glass-like skin. All except Yuna went with a glossy finish for their lip makeup, opting for a pink shade that lent a healthy color to their lips.

While all four of them opted for a winged liner with a heavy coat of mascara, they made small tweaks to their makeup application to best suit their unique eye shape. They also incorporated a light dusting of pink blush to their cheeks that lent a natural-looking flush to their faces.

Fans swooned over the K-pop girl group's beauty, as several noted that they looked amazing at the awards ceremony. An X user even went on to exclaim that their TMA 2023 look will be "going down in the history books" as the versatile ensembles turned heads on the red carpet and on-stage during their performance.

ITZY won the Artist of the Year award at The Facts Music Awards 2023, with the K-pop girl group going on to perform Kill Shot in their dapper suits. The members stole netizens' hearts with their amazing vocals and dancing skills, with MIDZYs especially gushing over the dance break.