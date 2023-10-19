Fans swoon over Park Bo-gum's look for his latest magazine cover: "He just keeps getting more handsome"

Park Bo-gum was recently announced as the cover star of Esquire Korea's November issue, for which he collaborated with the French luxury brand, CELINE. The K-drama star will be featured in two still covers and a moving cover, which will be accompanied by a stunning pictorial, a fashion film, and an exclusive interview that is already available on Esquire Korea's YouTube channel.

The Love in the Moonlight actor has been an official brand ambassador for CELINE since November 2022. For his cover feature, he can be seen rocking pieces from the French fashion brand's Fall-Winter 2023 collection, donning a variety of pieces, ranging from funky prints to wardrobe staples.

Netizens swooned over Park Bo-gum's stunning visuals, with several of them noting that he "keeps getting more handsome". The Record of Youth actor flawlessly showcased both neutral-toned fits as well as edgy animal print pieces, flaunting his versatility in a wide range of looks.

The K-drama star has made some show-stopping appearances in CELINE events, having recently stolen the spotlight at the Omotesando store re-opening event in Tokyo, where he made an appearance alongside BTS' V.

Along with that, he also featured in V magazine's VMAN 51 issue, collaborating with CELINE to showcase its F/W '23 men's collection.

Park Bo-gum looked dapper in an edgy hairdo for Esquire Korea's November issue

While Park Bo-gum's fashion choices were stunning, his hair and makeup elevated the overall look as he rocked an edgy wet look for his hairstyle while keeping his makeup fresh and minimal.

The Encounter actor rocked two different hairstyles throughout the cover shoot. While the brushed back hairdo was edgy, he sported a casual, brushed down hairstyle for the neutral-toned looks. The casual hairdo paired especially well with the wardrobe staples, best showcasing the timeless pieces from CELINE's Fall-Winter 2023 collection.

For his makeup, Park Bo-gum kept it natural with a flawless dewy base and minimal cheek makeup. He went with a natural pink hue for his lips as well, opting for a creamy finish to provide a boost of hydration to his lips. Along with that, he added definition to his eyes by lining his upper lash line and waterline with black eyeliner.

Fans couldn't help but gush over his beauty, as an X user jokingly exclaimed that their eyes have been blessed.

In other news, Park Bo-gum has been keeping busy with his very first musical project, Let Me Fly. The production has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with veterans like Ha Hee-ra and Lee Tae-ran taking to social media to show their appreciation and support towards the musical.