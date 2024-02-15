“I’ll grind this body and do my best”: BTS’ Jungkook revealing he doesn’t mind exhaustion as long as the fans are entertained leaves ARMYs emotional

In a recent video posted to BTS's official YouTube account on February 14, 2024, Jungkook showcased his love for his followers in a touching moment. Speaking directly to the camera, he opened up about his packed schedule and the driving force behind it, his fans. He emphasized that every task he undertakes is for the fans who have constantly supported him throughout his career.

Jungkook expressed his willingness to go above and beyond, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to his fans. His words touched the fandom deeply, evoking a flood of emotions and prompting reflections on the overwhelming love and dedication the BTS star consistently demonstrates.

Expand Tweet

One particular dialogue from the star during this candid moment was,

“I’ll grind this body and do my best.”

As fans listened to his heartfelt message, many were moved to tears.

"No one in the world deserves such a pure kindhearted angel": BTS' Jungkook makes ARMYs cry a river after a recent confession

A behind-the-scenes look at Jungkook's promotional schedule was released on YouTube, featuring a compilation of his live performances leading up to his enlistment in the military. The video named "(Jungkook) Music Show Promotions Sketch," showcased various moments from his appearances on music shows such as Inkigayo Music Bank, as well as his shooting for 3D with Jack Harlow in the USA.

Fans were thrilled to see glimpses of fellow BTS member Taehyung visiting the sets and the interactions between the two stars. In one of the scenes, the BTS maknae is captured sitting backstage in a black T-shirt and jacket, enjoying a snack while engaging in conversation with the camera.

Amidst his busy schedule, the singer candidly discusses his packed itinerary, mentioning his immediate travel plans following the completion of his commitments. Despite the demanding nature of his schedule, Jungkook expresses his willingness to push himself to the limit, driven by his desire to create content for ARMYs. He said,

"I don't mind being tired as long as ARMY are having fun. I’ll be shooting one at Music Bank today and then fly out again in the morning. If it's for you guys, I’ll grind this body and do my best."

This statement reflects his selflessness and prioritization of the fans' happiness and enjoyment above his own physical fatigue or exhaustion. Despite his demanding schedule, which often involves long hours of rehearsals, performances, and travel, his primary focus remains on ensuring that fans have a positive and enjoyable experience.

Jungkook gives his followers an insight into his busy schedule by mentioning his impending performance at Music Bank and his quick departure for another engagement.

This statement became the highlight of the video for the fans, who expressed gratitude for the GOLDEN maknae:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's statement reflects his gratitude and appreciation for the support of ARMY. It shows that he sees his role as not just a performer, but also as someone responsible for bringing happiness and fulfillment to the fans.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE