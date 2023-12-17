"ARMYS RESPECT JUNGKOOK" trends on X after BTS’ Jungkook’s songs’ streaming drastically decreases

BTS has undoubtedly become a global phenomenon, having captivated millions of fans worldwide. Each member of the group has their own unique talent and charm, and Jungkook, the youngest member specifically, has garnered a massive following after the release of his solo debut album, GOLDEN.

However, more recently, a trend with the hashtag "ARMYS RESPECT JUNGKOOK" has emerged on X, sparking discussions and concerns among loyal fans.

This trend gained traction after BTS' Jungkook reportedly experienced a significant decrease in the streaming numbers of his songs. This decline in streaming figures has raised questions and concerns among ARMYs, who are known for their support for the group and its members. This change was apparently noticed on December 17, 2023.

"It's surprising": Fans enraged after many allegedly refrain from streaming Jungkook's solo work

Jungkook of BTS is currently serving in the military along with all the other members. His solo debut album GOLDEN was released on November 3, 2023, just one month prior to his enlistment. Since he was the last to release his solo music in the group, he had comparatively less time to promote its proceedings. Even then, he did his best to promote the album for ARMYs to enjoy until he returned.

However, recently, some fans are alleging the fandom of favoring the other members over the group's maknae. Because of the enlistment of four BTS members together, Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and RM, fans had started streaming songs from the group's very first album. These songs include some super-hits like No More dream, 2 Cool 4 Skool, and more.

Amid all this streaming, it was allegedly noticed that the streaming of Jungkook's solo songs had drastically reduced. After this caught some fans' eyes, they began interrogating their fellow ARMYs about why the streaming numbers have fallen.

Subsequently, a lot of tweets began alleging how some disloyal ARMYs were opting out from streaming the maknae's solo songs. This made them highly enraged, and they started a hashtag to support the streaming.

The hashtag "ARMYS RESPECT JUNGKOOK" emerged as a way for those fans to voice their support and demand respect for Jungkook. It intends to serve as a reminder to fellow fans to appreciate and value his contributions to BTS and the music industry as a whole. The maknae's fans want to ensure that he receives the recognition and admiration he deserves for his talent and hard work.

The trend also highlights the unity and solidarity among ARMYs, who have come together to protect and uplift their favorite member, emphasizing the importance of respect within the fandom. By trending "ARMYS RESPECT JUNGKOOK," fans aim to create a positive and supportive environment for both Jungkook and the entire Bangtan community.