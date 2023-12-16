5+ people who uploaded send-off posts for BTS V's military enlistment: Park Seo-joon, his school friends, and more

On December 11, BTS V along with fellow member RM left for his mandatory military service, and the bitter-sweet day has left many wishing the idol a safe return and sending words of encouragement. Alongside his fans, several people, ranging from his fellow bandmates, like BTS' Jin, to his school friends, took to their social media platforms to share pictures, videos, and other heartwarming words about the idol.

Given the idol's social butterfly personality, fans spotted several artists and celebrity friends posting about the idol's departure, sending their farewell to BTS V. The idol, who's currently serving under the special mission unit of the South Korean Army Capital Defense Command, isn't expected to return until June 2025, and it seems like it's not just ARMYs who'll be missing him.

5+ people who posted about BTS V's departure to the military: Park Seo-joon, BTS' Jin, and more

1) BTS' Jin

The eldest member of the group, who first enlisted in the military, took to his Instagram, to post about his fellow members' enlistment. Jin seemed to have clicked a picture with V and fellow member RM moments before the two entered their army camps and posted the same on his Instagram with the caption,

Don’t get hurt and come backssafely my babies~

Additionally, he also took to Weverse and shared a hilarious send-off post.

V fighting, Bueh fighting, Boo fighting, Beuh fighting, (BTS V's nicknames) our Taehyung is handsome cool, and is so good. The guys in the military say you're more handsome than me. I told them that it was a difference in personal preferences because I was upset but turned around and shed some tears.

2) Park Seo-joon (with Wooga Squad)

BTS V's friend, the famous K-drama actor, Park Seo-joon, who met through the filming of the series, Hwarag, that they both starred in, also posted for the idol's send-off. He uploaded a picture of him, V, and other members of the Wooga Squad including, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy, and Park Hyun-shik, caressing V's shaved hair on his Instagram stories.

Makdaengi (little one), go and come back well.

3) Park Sung-jin

BTS V's high-school friend and musical actor, Park Sung-jin, also took to his Instagram to upload a send-off post for the idol. His caption for the same read,

Have a good trip, my friend... *His proud back*

4) Levi

Another high-school friend of his, Levi, also took his Instagram and uploaded stories of the idol in his shaved head, moments before he entered into his army camp. He added the caption,

Have a safe trip. Don't get sick and make sure to not get hurt.

5) GOF

GOF, otherwise known as Lee Do Geon, is a dance member of the of Hip-hop dance crew Bank II Brothers (B2B). The dancer is also known for his close-knit friendship with BTS' V and posted a series of Images of him and the idol on his Instagram on the day of his enlistment.

6) Choi Woo-shik

Another member of the Wooga Squad, Choi Woo-sik, also posted the same picture uploaded on Park Seo-joon's story, to express his wishes for the idol's safe return from the military.

7) UMI

The American singer-songwriter who was recently announced to have collaborated with BTS' V in an upcoming song also took to her Instagram and posted about the idol's departure. She not only wished the idol good luck for his enlistment but also promised to wrap up their song neatly despite his absence.

Bye Tae. I am wishing you the best in the army. I promise to take care of our song & share ur message while u are away.

8) Danielle Kang

Lastly, Danielle Kang, a professional golf player who revealed his friendship with BTS V last year, as they bonded over their shared love for golf, also posted on his Instagram stories, wishing the idol a safe return.

Baby bro, have a safe trip. See you soon soldier.

With several people's send-off messages landing on the internet, the idol has once again proved his stance as a social butterfly.