"Loved by many": ARMYs emotional as BTS' Taehyung's acquaintances leave beautiful wishes for his military service on several social media platforms

On December 11, 2023, BTS saw two of its members, RM and V, officially enlist for mandatory military service. Taehyung, recognized for his adept social skills, has garnered fame not only among fans but also within the circles of numerous Korean celebrities. This has prompted one fan to note how the idol is "loved by many."

Expand Tweet

His notable connections include members of the Wooga Squad, a group comprising some of the most renowned Korean celebrities, who extended their wishes and support for V's enlistment. Beyond the Wooga Squad, a multitude of other celebrities also conveyed warm regards, creating a heartfelt moment for fans.

BTS' Taehyung receives love from his acquaintances ahead of his military enlistment

Monday, December 11, 2024, proved to be an emotional day for fans as the remaining BTS members made their official military enlistments. Wishes poured in from around the world for all the members, with a particularly notable outpouring of support for Kim Taehyung, aka V, as he received heartfelt wishes from numerous celebrities.

For instance, after a photo with all the BTS members at the enlistment ceremony made its way online, Taehyung's picture with the Wooga squad went viral.

The Wooga squad, consisting of the members like Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik, Peakboy, and Choi Woo-shik, gathered to bid the BTS icon farewell before his enlistment. Seo-joon shared a photo of himself and three other wooga members touching Taehyung’s buzz cut head, creating a touching moment.

Expand Tweet

Another touching gesture made its way online, when fans came to know that Park Seo-joon and PD Na (popular producer/director Na Yeong-seok) organized an impromptu birthday surprise for V, baking a small cake and decorating the room themselves.

As V is set to spend his birthday in the military, this was their way of celebrating with him before his enlistment. This heartwarming incident was shared with the world when it was uploaded to Na PD’s official YouTube channel, "Channel Fullmoon."

Meanwhile, Korean dancer Gof posted two pictures with the BTS star and expressed gratitude, stating,

“A new experience for me, I’ve learned a lot from you. I think the time spent with you will last long. Have a safe trip in the army. Thank you tae.”

Expand Tweet

Another American singer, Umi, who has collaborated with Taehyung, extended her best wishes for his military commitments as well, and also revealed their collaboration to the world, promising to take care of their song and share his message while he's away.

This announcement excited fans and warmed their hearts. Her post included a video of V singing in the recording studio, captioned,

“Bye tae, I’m wishing you the best in the army. I promise to take care of our song & share your message while you’re away.”

Expand Tweet

Golf coach Byung-seok shared a couple of pictures with Taehyung, showcasing their time playing golf together. Even one of Taehyung’s brand endorsements, CELINE, sent him a personalized cake to convey their best wishes for his upcoming enlistment.

Fans collectively reacted to these gestures, celebrating the immense love and support that BTS continues to receive from people around the world.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As V has already entered his military camp, wishes keep pouring from around the world, showcasing his impact not just as a celebrity but as a human being. Meanwhile, thoughtful posts and gestures from celebrities showcase the positive impact he has had on them despite keeping busy most of the time.

The ARMYs, with heavy hearts, now await the return of all their beloved BTS members while wishing them the best health and success.