"Their loved maknae": Fans moved to tears as Park Seo-joon shares BTS Taehyung's farewell photo surrounded by his Wooga Squad brothers

On December 11, 2023, Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, enlisted in the military along with his team member Kim Namjoon, aka RM. Amidst a closed circle of families, friends, and BTS members, the two idols embarked on a new journey as South Korean military soldiers to fulfill their mandatory service of 18 months.

However, fans noticed South Korean actor Park Seo-joon posted a picture of Taehyung with buzzcut hair, surrounded by his Wooga Sqaud members Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy. Seo-joon captioned it:

"Take care of the youngest one."

For the unversed, Park Seo-joon from Itaewon Class, Park Hyung-sik from Happiness, Choi Woo-shik from Our Beloved Summer and Parasite, South Korean rapper Peakboy, BTS' V, and singer-composer Kwon Sung-hwan—are among the famous pals that make up "The Wooga Squad."

Fans were moved to tears as they came across Seo-joon's Instagram story and were glad to see their feelings for "their loved maknae."

"They sent their little one": Fans emotional to read Park Seo-joon's message for Taehyung

As the BTS idol embarked on a new journey as a soldier, his family and childhood friends went to see him off. BTS ARMY from every corner of the world went through an emotional rollercoaster to witness two of their favorite idols enlist in the military on December 11, 2023.

Before the start of the military enlistments of all four members, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V had their last live session and sincerely asked their fans for something. RM and V asked the ARMYs not to show up this time, realizing that fans sometimes cause unneeded interference by showing up at the recruiting locations.

The ARMYs complied with this request and didn't show up at the recruiting site. Instead, they arrived at the event via buses decorated with images of the members. For all the individuals starting their military duty, this heartfelt act acted as a symbol of solidarity.

Additionally, the little crumbs of happiness such as actor Park Seo-joon's Instagram post regarding BTS' Taehyung, warmed the hearts of the BTS fans. Especially on an extremely gloomy day—when both Taehyung and RM bid farewell to join the military—a heartfelt Instagram post from Seo-joon proved to be a much-needed boost of hope and support for the ARMYs.

AMRYs expressed their happiness in words on social media and empathized with the Wooga Squad members as "they sent their little one" to the military.

On December 11, 2023, American singer-songwriter Umi posted an Instagram video featuring Kim Taehyung performing in a studio. According to the account, she hinted at a release of her collaboration with Taehyung and declared to share "their song" with the world as he serves in the military.

In addition, singer Umi expressed a fond farewell to the BTS member on Instagram. She appeared to indicate that she would work with him again. She wished him luck in the military as a message for her Instagram story video.

Fans eagerly await the BTS idol's upcoming collaboration with Umi as they send him off to the military, awaiting his return in 2025.