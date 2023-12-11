“They really have the BEST fans”: ARMYs praise each other as they keep BTS’ RM & V’s promise by not showing up at the enlistment venue

During the Weverse live on December 5, 2023, an important pact unfolded between the devoted ARMYs and their cherished BTS boys. In their final live session before the commencement of all four members' military enlistments, RM and V took a moment to earnestly request something from their fans.

Recognizing the tendency of fans to create unnecessary commotion by appearing at the enlistment venues, RM and V urged the ARMYs not to show up this time. In a surprising display of respect and love for BTS, the ARMYs adhered to this request and refrained from attending the enlistment venue.

However, the ARMYs went above and beyond in expressing their heartfelt support. Instead of physically attending, they sent buses adorned with pictures of the members to the venue. This touching gesture served as a symbol of encouragement for all the members embarking on their military service.

This action by the Korean ARMYs resonated deeply with fans worldwide, becoming a shining example of the connection between artists and their supporters. The ARMY's respectful response to the members' request and their creative display of support showcased the unity and love that define the relationship between Bangtan and their global fanbase.

ARMYs show respect towards BTS by fulfilling their promise of not turning up at the military enlistment venue

On December 11, 2023, BTS fans bid temporary emotional farewells to the remaining four members, RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, as they embarked on their mandatory military services. Internet platforms buzzed with photos of all seven members gathered for the enlistment ceremony.

This day marked an emotional moment for BTS fans globally, knowing that they would be separated from the boys for several months. On December 5, the four members led an emotional Weverse live—their last for a while—engaging with ARMYs and provoking both tears and laughter. Amidst the candid conversations, they revealed their new short haircuts and addressed a sensitive topic, the fans' habit of showing up at enlistment venues.

Expressing concern for the chaos it could cause to other families and soldiers, RM and V, in a heartfelt moment, knelt on the sofa, passionately urging fans not to attend the venue but to support them from the heart.

In a surprising display of respect, no fans appeared at the enlistment venue. Instead, fans creatively showcased their support by sending buses adorned with group members' photos. This symbolic gesture aimed to reassure the group that the fans were there in spirit, respecting their wish to avoid physical appearances.

This act of the ARMYs garnered widespread appreciation from fellow fans worldwide, reflecting the unity and understanding within the BTS fandom:

Leading up to the enlistment, December 10 and 11 saw an outpouring of content from BTS members. The much-anticipated group shot featuring all seven members, Jin and J-Hope in uniform, Jungkook and V in shirtless army buzz cuts, Taehyung with the Wooga squad, Namjoon's family photo, and his father's letter, among others gift. As ARMYs said their final goodbyes, these pictures offered them joy and comfort.