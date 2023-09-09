"TWO WORLDS COLLIDING" - Fans exhilarated as BTS’ RM and Thai actor Win Metawin seen together at Frieze Seoul Week

BTS's RM and renowned Thai actor Win Metawin recently crossed paths during the Frieze Seoul Week 2023 on September 5, creating a delightful crossover of the K-pop and Thai BL entertainment realms, sending fans from both worlds into a frenzy of excitement.

Win Metawin, affectionately known as the "K-pop artist collector" by his fans, has been spotted alongside various K-pop idols on multiple occasions and at different shows, making him a familiar face in both industries. The news of their meeting became public when the director/editor of W Korea captured a selfie video with these two stars, setting the internet abuzz.

"This is my multiverse of madness" - BTS' RM and Win Metawin's interaction at the Frieze Seoul event leaves fans gushing

Crossovers between BL stars and K-pop artists have always been well-received by fans worldwide, as they are currently two of the biggest industries in the world, and this meeting was certainly no exception. Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, a Thai actor, is a household name in Thailand and ranks among the world's most popular Thai actors.

His striking visuals have not only won him acting roles but also endorsements and invitations to high-profile fashion events. Win's previous interactions with K-pop idols, including Jaehyun and Cha Eun-woo, have overjoyed fans and made headlines in the past.

This time, it was a momentous occasion for BTS fans, as Win Metawin had the chance to meet BTS' leader, RM. Their encounter took place during the Frieze Seoul week on September 5.

RM was seen wearing the same outfit he had donned during his visit to Suki Kang's art exhibition, which was sponsored by Bottega Veneta. Win, on the other hand, sported Prada attire, representing his role as an ambassador for the prestigious fashion brand.

Earlier that day itself, Win had attended the "Prada Mode Seoul" event along with the brand's other esteemed ambassadors like NCT's Jaehyun, ENHYPEN, actor Song Kang, and Jeon Somi.

The Frieze Seoul event itself was a star-studded affair, featuring a performance by K-pop star Taeyang. Interestingly, it was Win's discreet respect for RM's privacy that caught fans' attention.

Win posted a story of Taeyang's performance, with someone singing along. Fans soon realized that the unseen singer was none other than BTS star RM himself. Win's decision not to reveal RM in the story, thereby preserving his privacy, earned him immense appreciation from fans.

Let's take a look at the exhilarating reactions of the netizens regarding this once-in-a-blue-moon interaction:

For fans of both RM and Win, seeing these two individuals in a single frame was a dream come true. Many of them even started asking where actor Bright Vachirawit was, who is Win's partner from their extremely popular BL series, 2gether.

Their meeting not only highlighted the growing global reach of Thai actors like Win Metawin but also gave a glimpse of the camaraderie that transcends borders and industries in the world of entertainment. With such memorable encounters, fans can only hope for more delightful crossovers in the future, bridging the gap between different facets of the entertainment world.