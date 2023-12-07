Who is Park Min-jun aka Aoora? All you need to know about Kpop South Korean singer and composer entering Bigg Boss 17 as the 2nd wild card

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, Colors TV announced that Aoora, aka Park Min-jun, will make his appearance as the second wild card entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Here is how Colors TV describes Big Boss 17:

"This season, Bigg Boss will make the game even more interesting. It will give the contestants an advantage that will change the game like never before and encourage them to play with their Dil, Dimag and Dum."

With the K-pop sensation and South Korean singer Park Min-jun set to make his appearance on the show, fans are excited and want to see how he will communicate with fellow Indian contestants.

Aoora celebrates Diwali and Durga Puja and recreates Indian songs

The South Korean singer Aoora is one of India's most popular names due to his Korean renditions of Indian songs, including Swag Se Swagat, Cham Cham, Yeh Shamm Mastani, and others. He has been spotted celebrating Indian festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali, sharing updates on his YouTube channel.

The K-pop singer has received millions of views on his YouTube channel for his covers of Indian songs.

He debuted with the K-Pop group Double-A and was part of the subunit Aoora&Hoik. He later pursued a solo career and released his digital single Body Part.

The idol has apparently achieved more success in India than in South Korea, leading him to visit various Indian cities, hold concerts, and receive love from his Indian fans, known as Aurians.

Throughout his career, he has released many songs, including Love Back, 69, Morning, Lunch and Dinner, Coffee and Black Sugar. Aoora consistently shares his love for Indian culture and diversity on his social media accounts. He is also often seen grooving to trending Indian songs, posting reels, and extending wishes to his Indian fans at various festivals.

In September 2023, the South Korean idol visited Uttar Pradesh, where he performed a series of concerts with DJ Fridayy, celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea. The concerts were held at several educational institutions, deepening the relationship between the two countries.

Furthermore, he recently collaborated with Honey Singh for Kalaastar from Honey 3.0. He also shared a reel with the Indian singer on his Instagram account.

As Aoora has decided to become a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, fans are excited to watch him on the show.