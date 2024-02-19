From Karaoke to K-Pop stars: Mumbai's K-Town Festival was a delight for fans 

Mumbai's K-Town Festival saw astonishing performances from K-pop groups like BLACKSWAN, GreatGuys, and ABLUE. On February 17, the festival commenced at 11.30 am Indian Standard Time at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla. The first-ever Korean pop music festival in Mumbai gave a glimpse of South Korea to fans in India with exciting activities like a Karaoke session and photo booth.

Random Play Dance was led by young dancing professionals, where people who enjoy dancing to K-pop tunes also showcased their candid moves. The K-Town festival bridged the gap between India and South Korea as fans got to experience the rich Korean cuisine while receiving souvenirs to take home.

Karaoke session, Hanbok, and Photo booth at the K-Town Festival (Images via Sportskeeda)

K-Town Festival in Mumbai: Random Play Dance, Karaoke, Photo booth, and more K-pop cultural activities

On February 17, the alluring food stalls at the K-town Festival frenzied fans as they tasted Korean street food like Kombucha, Kimbap, Ramen, Kimchi, Corn don, and more. A Hanbok stall offered fans the chance to enter the world of Sageuk-dramas as they draped themselves in this traditional attire. Long queued stalls were witnessed as fans experienced face paintings and hair braiding at the festival.

Flea market, Random Play Dance, and more at the K-Town Festival (Images via Sportskeeda)

The music festival began with the K-pop boy group ABLUE, who performed their latest song, BlueVery, and songs by other groups like TREASURE, BTOB, and more. The trio GreatGuys showcased their dance moves on Shah Rukh Khan's songs like Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and performed their recently released song DEEP IN LOVE.

The festival closed with banging performances by multinational K-pop BLACKSWAN. Fatou, Gabi, Sriya, and NVee showcased their talents through solo acts. They also performed their hit songs KARMA, Cat & Mouse, and more.

K-pop fans experienced the highly popular activity called Random Play Dance (RPD), where the audience would step on the dance floor if they knew the song's choreography. The IZEL girl group of dancers, the WEUNITE boy group, and the duo 21st Century Girls led RPD.

We spoke to Simran from IZEL, a Mumbai-based K-pop dance group. Here is what she had to say about the festival:

“The K town festival exceeded our expectations, creating a vibrant and exciting atmosphere filled with engaging activities and performances, making it truly enriching and crazy experience for our group. We enjoyed it a lot, can't wait for the next event!”

WEUNITE FC leader Salman said as soon as he entered the venue, he was teleported to South Korea by the food vendors, picture booth, and karaoke. He and his team members led the RDP, which, according to him, was a lot of fun. The RDP leaders with the crowd enjoyed dancing to some popular K-pop hits. Sharing his experience of leading the RPD at the festival, he said,

“The crowd were so cheerful it gave us goosebumps while we were dancing. Many people joined us for that RDP. Our favorite moment from RDP was when we danced to Girls Generation's "I Got a Boy.”"

He also spoke about his experience watching K-pop groups’ performances. When they witnessed ABLUE boys, they found them incredibly attractive and talented. The GreatGuys left a lasting impression with their exceptional talents.

When BLACKSWAN appeared on the stage, they made their hearts drop with their beauty, talent, and charismatic presence. Their entire experience was deemed unforgettable, making it a day they could never forget.

The duo, 21st Century Girls, also spoke about their experience of leading the RPD and said,

“It was overall an amazing experience we're truly grateful to Tani Events for organizing and giving us this opportunity to showcase our talent to the world so we definitely loved it."

BLACKSWAN's encore closed the K-town Festival with special messages from their fans, making the girls emotional.