“I’m grieving”: Fans react as Shawn Mendes’ new haircut goes viral online

Shawn Mendes has reportedly bid adieu to his iconic hairstyle and opted for a fresh look, which was spotted as he recently stepped out for breakfast.

The singer was captured on Saturday, January 7, in Los Angeles, where he was seen for the first time in a short haircut.

Fans have always been more familiar with Shawn’s signature long brunette hair, as he has had since he rose to fame in 2013. Hence, many are in denial over his new look, while several have claimed they are just speechless.

As the I Know What You Did Last Summer singer sported his looks, one social media user took to Twitter and wrote:

“I’m grieving"

The 24-year-old singer was seen dressed up in a casual loose open sweater over a vest, Calvin Klein boxers, and a scarf wrapped around his neck.

“Duuuuude WHYYYYYY ON EAAARTH”: Netizens go wild after Shawn Mendes is spotted with his shortest-ever haircut

Seeing Shawn Mendes in an all-new look, Twitterati shared their wild reactions on the social media platform. Most of them asked him just one question, which is a simple “why.”

Bryan Carstensen @itsMissBryan @PopCrave Oh… it’s like Rapunzle where he lost his powers or something @PopCrave Oh… it’s like Rapunzle where he lost his powers or something 😕

Grant @Grant09389987 @shawnbestphotos did he do it himself yikes @shawnbestphotos did he do it himself yikes

Shawn Mendes Updates @TrackingSM Guess he took his a role little too seriously Guess he took his a role little too seriously https://t.co/fnplw5TAkl

Talking about Shawn's new hairstyle, internet users were even more shocked to see his "buzzed hair," as back in 2014, the There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back singer posted about a nightmare he had, which was, getting all his hair buzzed.

Shawn Mendes @ShawnMendes Had a dream someone buzzed all my hair off , freaked a lil haha Had a dream someone buzzed all my hair off , freaked a lil haha

However, at the time too, many followers commented and expressed how they did not want Shawn to do anything to his hair, as they were head over heels for how it looked.

Interestingly, one stumbled upon this tweet, and hilariously commented:

At the moment, it is still not clear as to why Shawn got his hair cut, or what made him dive towards this decision. Furthermore, the haircut seems to be rather recent, as he posted a number of Christmas pictures and videos a couple of days back in which his hair appeared to be his old, usual haircut.

Shawn Mendes' Christmas video created a stir on social media as the singer undressed to take a dip in ice-cold water

The Senorita singer recently uploaded a Christmas video where he was seen undressing himself to get into ice-cold water with some friends. From the video, it seemed that Shawn was having some fun with two of his friends during the holidays. While it is not clear who the woman in the group was, she was heard saying from behind:

“He’s getting undressed, what are you doing.”

Soon after, Shawn took a deep breath and took off his sweater and his boots. Additionally, his friend too got ready to dive into the cold water. The 24-year-old singer then ventured into the water and shouted:

“Whooo! It’s cold.”

Shawn Mendes then lowered himself into the water a couple of times but soon came out on dry land. The video was captioned “Merry Christmas,” and was viewed by millions of the hit singer's followers.

