"Most hated man on the internet”: David Dobrik receives immense backlash after Natalie Mariduena’s hair is set on fire

In a recent Snapchat story video, social media personality David Dobrik was seen throwing fire onto his assistant Natalie Mariduena. This led to her hair briefly catching on fire.

Dobrik went on to post the videos on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram and their caption read:

“David being David.”

Soon after the video went viral, David began receiving immense backlash. In fact, one user even called him "the most hated man on the internet" for setting his assistant's hair on fire.

Netizens agitated after David Dobrik sets assistant’s hair on fire

In the video that he shared, the social media star can be heard enacting a scene out of Harry Potter. Right at the end of the video, he is seen throwing some fire out of a "wand" as he shouts "Incendio" - the fire-casting spell from the Harry Potter series.

Zaddy Noodles @defnoodles WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik lights Natalie Mariduena’s hair on fire. WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik lights Natalie Mariduena’s hair on fire. https://t.co/SJ5jhGhLnU

In the 20-second video, he is also seen throwing a few flaming items at other people too. The caption of the video reads:

“Acting is B - at best.”

However, what shocked netizens the most was the fact that his assistant's hair almost caught fire for a brief moment. People who saw the video slowed it down and paused it for a brief second when the accident occurred.

Since then, David Dobrik has been on the netizens' radar and has been receiving immense backlash. People have also commented that the social media personality didn't seem to have learnt a lesson from his previous lawsuits.

Some had strong opinions about the video going viral, while others were grateful that Natalie didn't have any flammable chemicals or hairspray in her hair. The users were glad that had neither of it was the case, as it would've caused Natalie heavy damage.

Jordan @JordanlSpot @djnwjdinejn @defnoodles Doesn't really matter, this just shows that he hasn't learned his lesson with previous incidents. @djnwjdinejn @defnoodles Doesn't really matter, this just shows that he hasn't learned his lesson with previous incidents.

Opinionated Mom 🌹🚀 @MomOpinionated @defnoodles Lucky she didn’t have a ton of hairspray in cuz that would have definitely went up in smoke. @defnoodles Lucky she didn’t have a ton of hairspray in cuz that would have definitely went up in smoke.

Carleigh @Daddi_Carlos @defnoodles Hahahaha abusing my friends is so funny. Idk how anyone puts up with this dude 🙄 @defnoodles Hahahaha abusing my friends is so funny. Idk how anyone puts up with this dude 🙄

David and his history of backlash

The recent incident reminded viewers of the 2021 allegations of harassment and s*xual assault against Dobrik. As one of the most popular and well-known social media stars, Dobrik and members of his group, known as The Vlog Squad, were once under heavy scrutiny over allegations and complaints of s*xual misconduct.

David made a number of kissing prank videos back in the day and in one of them, he was accused of kissing Jason Nash without his consent. To add to it, even minors lodged similar complaints against Dobrik.

However, that still wasn't all as the popular Vine star “BigNik” Keswani also accused David Dobrik of treating him like a “punching bag.” All of these allegations led to a sudden fall in Dobrik's career.

As for his side of the story, the 26-year-old claimed that he had texted and asked for the approval of the people who are now putting false claims on him.

Daddy Noodles @defnoodles *SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault



Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein discuss how more people—including underage girls—have reached out privately to them claiming they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Jason Nash and members of the Vlog Squad. *SERIOUS* CW: Sexual AssaultTrisha Paytas and Ethan Klein discuss how more people—including underage girls—have reached out privately to them claiming they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Jason Nash and members of the Vlog Squad. https://t.co/e0sP4OAhfg

The series of blame games still didn't stop and in 2021, David Dobrik was called out by Trisha Paytas. The latter claimed that Dobrik had encouraged Jeff Wittek and Todd Smith to buy alcohol to "loosen up" to the girls.

The recent video has now spiked netizens' anger yet again and they are questioning David Dobrik once again for lighting up his assistant's hair.

At the time of writing this story, Dobrik hadn't spoken up about the incident on any platform.

