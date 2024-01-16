"This is such a Taehyung thing": Fans react as music score note shown on Compose Coffee ad is reported to be a Korean children's song, "School Bell"

On January 16, 2024, the domestic brand Compose Coffee released a series of advertisement videos featuring Kim Taehyung, sending the internet into a frenzy, as he played the roles of a barista and a music composer in it.

The Love Me Again singer was announced as the new face/model for the second-largest franchise in South Korea, Compose Coffee, to commemorate the tenth anniversary of their domestic beverage brand. In one of the videos, fans could see Kim Taehyung playing the role of a music composer, seriously working on a musical score.

Soon, native fans realized that the musical score was from a Korean children's song called School Bell, which evoked nostalgia for many. Fans stated that this detail is very characteristic of V, thus highlighting his soft-hearted nature.

"Ring the school bell brr brr ddaeng": Fans can't get enough of BTS' Kim Taehyung's reported score being a children's song

In the advertisement video for Compose Coffee, barista Kim Taehyung makes a cup of coffee and hands it over to BTS' V, who asks him to keep quiet as he is currently working on a music score note.

Subsequently, he gives the music note to barista Kim Taehyung, who reads it attentively. As composer V drinks the coffee, the hearts of the people are focused on him, showcasing their support for the domestic beverage by literally standing behind V. The scene transitions to Kim Taehyung putting up the board for Compose Coffee, featuring V showcasing a cup of coffee amid a greenery scene.

The advertisement video soon went viral on social media, where eagle-eyed fans observed that the music score note on which Kim Taehyung was working, belonged to a nostalgic Korean children's song, named School Bell.

The School Bell song is one of the oldest Korean children's songs, teaching kids about the beginning of their class when the school bell rings. As the bell rings, students gather in the classroom, with everyone wishing to get along and promising to study well.

It should be noted that South Korea places great importance on education, which is why this song conveys a powerful message. The song is simple, short, adorable, and easy for kids to sing and memorize quickly.

After fans discovered that the music score note showcased in the Compose Coffee advertisement is reported to be from the Korean children's song School Bell, they took to social media to shower V with a plethora of compliments about his innocence, reminiscent of BTS's rapline song, Ddaeng.

In other news, BTS' V graduated from his five weeks of basic training and was honored with the title of elite military trainee. The Love Me Again singer is set to transfer to the Army Administrative School for an additional three weeks of training, as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command. Afterward, he will be assigned to his designated unit.