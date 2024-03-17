On March 16, 2024, Idol Royalty released a list including BTS's Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook as the Most Influential People in the World on X (formerly Twitter). As the trio continue to take the world by storm with their music, it is safe to say that the idols are deserving of the tag provided to them.

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, is the leader of the group, BTS, formed in 2010 and managed by Big Hit Music. He is the main rapper, while Jungkook (also called Golden Maknae) and Kim Taehyung are the main vocalists and dancers of the septet.

Expand Tweet

BTS's RM, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook continue to dominate the world with their music

Expand Tweet

Idol Royalty, also known as IR is a platform that rates the quality and excellence of music, artists, film, and related news. They are available on X, sharing different information regarding singers and actors. They have over 10K followers on Twitter and are known for providing the latest updates regarding music charts, views, and more, specializing in K-pop.

In their latest list titled 'Most Influential People World,' they released the names of ten prominent celebrities. It included Kim Namjoon, Sheynnis Palacios, Ariana Grande, Kim Taehyung, Beyonce, Karol G, Selena Gomez, Jungkook, Lisa, and Taylor Swift.

As the three members of the world's biggest group, BTS, featured on the list, fans were proud and took to social media to celebrate it. They congratulated members, including RM, BTS's V, and Jungkook.

The three are known for their thought-provoking music, which compels listeners to analyze and drive insightful information regarding it. As Chapter 2 of the group began, they released solo music albums, which topped several charts and showcased their global status.

Kim Namjoon released his Indigo album on December 2, 2022, which featured ten tracks. Soon after, it emerged as the longest-running No.1 album by a K-pop soloist on Billboard's World Album chart, and the idol became the first K-pop singer to spend three weeks in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

Additionally, TIME Magazine named Indigo as one of the best K-pop albums of 2022, and Billboard selected it as the best K-pop album of 2022. It dominated the iTunes charts in at least sixty-seven regions after its release.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung dropped his studio album Layover, which was released on September 8, 2023. He emerged as the first solo double-million seller in Hanteo history after his album sold over 2.1 million copies within the first week of sales. It also became the fastest K-pop solo album to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify. It entered The Melon Hall of Fame after hitting over 2 million streams on its first day.

Jungkook made his much-anticipated debut with his album GOLDEN on November 3, 2024, and since then he has been dominating Spotify. He became the first K-pop soloist to have three music videos from his album hit 100 million views on YouTube, and his leading single, Standing Next to You, emerged as the fastest solo song by a K-pop soloist to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify.

GOLDEN was also crowned as the first album by a K-pop soloist to surpass two million streams on Spotify and named as the First Male South Korean soloist to win the VMA Award for his single Seven. Jungkook was also the Most-Streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify in 2023, and Seven was the fastest song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

While these are just a few of Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook's milestones, the three have been the talk of the town and created several records with their music. They continue to dominate the world with their talent and meaningful lyrics.

BTS's RM, V, and Jungkook are enlisted for mandatory military service and were recently promoted to Private First Class. They are expected to be discharged in 2025.