"The world is about to heal": BTS's Kim Namjoon teases fans about his upcoming project on Weverse

On March 3, 2023, BTS's Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, bombarded the South Korean social media platform Weverse with his comments. He interacted with several fans' posts, updating them about various things, including his upcoming project.

The rapper began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Taehyung. Since then, he has kept minimal interactions with fans on social media. However, after a long time, the fandom witnessed the idol's activity on Weverse, which made them ecstatic.

Naturally, one fan asked about his upcoming project. In response, the idol left an ambiguous answer, thus teasing fans about it.

Soon, RM's comment went viral on social media, where fans were overjoyed and speculated that they might get a new project soon. One user tweeted:

"WE ARE SO READY": Fans can't wait for Kim Namjoon's upcoming project

Kim Namjoon released his solo debut album Indigo on December 2, 2022, through Big Hit Music. It featured ten tracks with Wild Flower as the leading track. The album is an archive of the idol's late twenties, and he collaborated with many prominent personalities, including Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia, Park Ji-yoon, Kim Sa-wol and others.

His last work included a collaboration with musician So!YoON for the track Smoke Sprite on March 14, 2023.

It's been over a year since the idol released Indigo, and since then, he has not released any of his solo work. Naturally, fans are waiting for the announcement of his upcoming album or song.

The Weverse user @cantikatrgn shared a post where they asked about his upcoming project and questioned, as translated by @miiniyoongs:

"When will your new project without you release?"

In response, Kim Namjoon stated, as translated by @miiniyoongs:

"Ah how do I put it? It's very philosophical"

Soon, the idol's response went viral on social media. The fandom started speculating that his upcoming album or song might be philosophical. Some even wondered if he would be releasing a book, documentary and complimented that the idol never ran out of ideas. Many also expressed excitement about the new project and stated they needed more details. Some even laughed at how Kim Namjoon provided spoilers and stated that they would wait for it.

He further informed fans that he is spending his weekends watching reels on Instagram and learning from the MZ generation. He also expressed concern about eating ramen (Korean noodles) on cheat meal days.

Kim Namjoon also responded to a fan's question about fun stories from the military and commented that he wishes to narrate them to ARMYs someday.

BTS's RM graduated from his five-week basic training and was deployed to the 15th Infantry Division. He was reportedly promoted to Private First Class on March 1, 2024.