"BTS math is crazy": Fans hilariously react as BTS' Namjoon calls Taehyung a 30-year-old man who is old enough to take care of himself

Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS took to Weverse on March 3, 2024, and left comments on several posts by fans. The Indigo artist commented on a post by @rosyyyeee, who spoke about Namjoon taking care of his bandmate Kim Taehyung in the military.

In response, the BTS leader stated that Taehung aka V is a 30-year-old grown man and is capable of taking care of himself. Translated by Weverse, he said:

"Thirty-year-old adults will take care of themselves. V is already over me."

Netizens soon took to social media to react to the idol's remarks and stated that "BTS math is crazy."

Fans react to the BTS leader's playful remark about Taehyung's age

On March 3, the BTS ARMY had an eventful day as both Namjoon and Jimin took to Weverse to interact with their fans. While Jimin posted a heartfelt letter about missing his fans and wrote "I Love You" in over 25 languages, the Voice rapper chose to engage with fans' posts with his comments.

While engaging with fans, Namjoon stated that he has started watching reels on the weekends after enlisting. The artist added that he picked up the habit from his millennial/genZ comrades at the base

As the musician spoke to fans online, he claimed that Taehyung was already 30 and older than him. This is not the first time BTS members have increased their ages while casually speaking about themselves.

Min Yoongi aka Suga and Jin often say that they are in their 30s, which has become an inside joke between BTS and ARMYs. It is important to note that Koreans add an extra year to their age as per their traditional age system.

According to the Korean age system, people's ages increase by one year on January 1 of each year, regardless of when they were born. Babies are regarded to be one year old on the day of their birth since the nine months they spend in their mother's womb are also counted.

However, as of June 2023, South Korea's ruling government made it mandatory for its people to utilize the international age, as per Reuters. As a result, in 2024, Namjoon will turn 30 on September 12, and Taehyung will turn 29 on December 30.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to Namjoon's comments and commented on the group member's ages.

BTS leader RM spammed Weverse with his comments, engaged in some playful banter online with Jimin, and called Taehyung older than him. He also confessed that he will stop eating Ramen every day, and stated that he can't grow old quickly.

BTS' RM enlisted in the military in December 2023 and has been serving as Private First Class in the 15th Infantry Division.