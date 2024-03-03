"Until the spring days come again": BTS Jimin's latest Weverse update of waiting to see ARMYs soon leaves fans emotional

Park Jimin, a member of BTS, caused a stir on the internet when he posted a succinct and sincere letter to his fans on Weverse. The singer-songwriter of Letter wrote on Sunday, March 3, 2024, about counting down the days before he could finally meet the ARMYs. He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their messages of encouragement and support while he continued to serve in the military.

As translated by an X user @miniyoongs, the idol wrote,

"Eventually, time will pass and we’ll be seeing each other right? I'm waiting for that day to come. Thank you for always leaving letters that you're always there. I'm here as well"

Fans were left emotional over the latest update by the Serendipity singer.

Expand Tweet

"HE IS LOVE PERSONIFIED": Fans react as BTS' Jimin writes 'I love you' in multiple languages on Weverse

On March 3, Jimin came on Weverse for a brief moment and left behind an emotional fanbase in his wake. Apart from expressing his wish to meet the ARMYs soon, he also wrote "I Love You" in multiple languages for international fans.

Over 25 languages were used by the Promise singer to send his message to his fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Jimin's father made headlines on February 12, 2024, for hanging a letterbox outside of Cafe Magnate for the fans to drop their letters and messages in the box.

It was reported that his father himself delivers those letters to the singer whenever he goes to the military base to meet his son. Hence, fans were thrilled when the BTS idol expressed his gratitude in his post for "leaving letters" to tell him that they were waiting for him.

The idol again wrote on Weverse a little later that he thinks about his fans every single night and misses them. As translated by an X user @miniyoongs, the idol wrote,

"hyu i really miss you. every single night i think of you"

Expand Tweet

j-hope, on the other hand, left the remark "Communication Security" under Jimin's "I Love You" Weverse post. As soon as the message became popular online, their admirers couldn't stop laughing.

Here's how the BTS ARMY reacted to the online ruckus created by the BTS idol:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS, went online on the same day and engaged with followers on Weverse through comments and told his fans that since it's the weekend he got some time to rest. Namjoon made a joke on one post about how he uses an "anti-aging shot" and can't age rapidly. Jimin responded by adding that the BTS leader shouldn't age.

The fan base was reminded of a few years ago when Namjoon was told the same thing by the Like Crazy artist. Fans were thrilled to see the online banter between Namjoon and Jimin on Weverse months after they enlisted and trended several hashtags such as "Joonie" and "Jimin" on X.

On March 1, the Promise singer was reportedly promoted to Private First Class along with his bandmates Jungkook, Namjoon, and Taehyung. However, all four members reportedly received their early promotion in their respective divisions where they were deployed after graduating basic military training.