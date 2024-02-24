"He knew we were in shambles": Internet reacts to BTS Namjoon's latest Instagram story with his military comrades

On February 24, 2024, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, caused a stir online as he shared a picture with his military comrades on Instagram. RM, renowned as a singer, songwriter, and composer from BTS, enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023. However, due to military regulations and restrictions on phone usage, updates from the artist have been scarce.

The Saturday morning began on a positive note for the BTS fandom as RM unexpectedly posted a cheerful picture on Instagram, featuring his comrades without blurring their faces. Instantly, the image went viral on social media, with the hashtag "Joonie" trending on X. Several ARMYs expressed joy and relief, with comments such as "Namjoon came home."

This new update from Namjoon sparked online celebrations, with one ARMY member saying, "he knew we were in shambles, so he came to gix (fix) it."

"Don't use them to get messages to namjoon": Fans expressed concerns for RM's comrades

While many fans celebrated Namjoon's recent story post, others voiced their worries about potential online inconveniences for his military colleagues. Initially shared by the BTS leader's associate, the photo featured all of the soldiers' Instagram account usernames, including Namjoon, also known as RM.

RM later reposted the story on his own Instagram account (@rkive) without hiding anyone's identity, displaying confidence in his followers. The soldier who originally shared the story on his account (@sseonwoo__) experienced a sudden surge in followers, jumping from 100 followers to over 21,000 within hours.

Due to the soldiers' private Instagram profiles, casual internet users couldn't follow them directly. Nevertheless, several BTS ARMY sent follow requests to the other soldiers on their profiles, and by the evening of February 24, each one of them had over 5,000 new followers—an increase from their 100-200 initial followers.

As a result, some fans voiced concerns on X and urged others to respect the soldiers' privacy by refraining from sending them messages intended for BTS' RM. However, the entire fandom was ecstatic to see the latest update and noted that RM's buzzcut hair has grown more than before.

Here's how the BTS ARMY reacted to the Still Life rapper-songwriter's latest Instagram post on X:

BTS frontman RM completed his basic military training five weeks after his enlistment and graduated at the top of his class on January 16, 2024. Out of 200 new recruits, the Indigo artist was one of the six soldiers to graduate as Elite Soldiers.

His bandmate and longtime friend Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, was one of those six Elite Soldiers to graduate from the Nonsan Training Center in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea. On January 18, the Indigo rapper-songwriter was reportedly deployed to the 15th Infantry Division to carry out the rest of his mandatory service.

While fans anxiously await the return of BTS members, they are also anticipating the release of RM's second solo album by HYBE, on which the musician had put a lot of effort before enlisting.