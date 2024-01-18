"The cutest fist bump ever": Fans swoon over BTS Taehyung and Namjoon's interaction at their military graduation ceremony

At their recent military graduation ceremony, BTS members Taehyung and Namjoon, were recognized as part of an exclusive group of six top graduate trainees or 'Elite Soldiers' who had successfully completed their demanding training. Fans were ecstatic to see V and RM sing the national song side-by-side during the ceremony, as they were captured on tape by the family of another soldier.

After the anthem was over, a clip showcasing Taehyung elbowing Namjoon—who stood beside him during the military graduation—and then fist-bumping him. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral, prompting many reactions on social media:

Fans can't stop gushing over Taehyung's playful interaction with Namjoon

Meeting the prerequisites specified in the Nonsan Training Center's standards and advancing through the training phases are necessary to become an elite trainee. Requirements include 86 sit-ups in 2 minutes, crossing more than 72 pushups in 2 minutes, running 1.5 km in under 5 minutes and 28 seconds, running 3km in under 12 minutes 30 seconds, and more.

Even though the Layover singer-songwriter and Namjoon were in military uniforms, fans couldn't help but admire how lovely both the BTS idols looked. Meanwhile, several videos of them accepting their accolades are now making rounds on the internet.

However, one of the viral clips from their graduation ceremony was the one that shows Taehyung fist-bumping with Namjoon as they stood at the back of the room, behind all the recruits. Fans swooned over their camaraderie, even though both Namjoon and Taehyung were trained in different divisions, despite being at the same training center.

For their official army training, RM and V enlisted on December 11, 2023. The two were reportedly deployed to different divisions from Nonsan Training Centre on January 16 KST, having successfully finished their training. Currently, Namjoon is reportedly deployed to the 15th Infantry Division to carry out his military duties till June 2025.

Taehyung has been transferred to the Army Administrative School in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province, to train for an additional three weeks to be deployed for the Special Mission Unit. For the unversed, the Layover singer-songwriter had applied to join the Capital Defence Command's Special Mission Unit, which is the only wing directly overseen by South Korea's President (Yoon Suk-yeol).

The military police force, known as the SDT (Special Duty Team/Special Mission Unit) is stationed at the corps headquarters at Gyeryong, South Chungcheong. Among other important responsibilities, it is in charge of responding quickly to crimes, acts of violence, counterterrorism, and the apprehension of military deserters.

Fans are waiting to hear the official news of Taehyung successfully and safely completing the SDT training of three weeks and being deployed to a division.