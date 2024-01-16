"Crying tears of joy": BTS' Taehyung and Namjoon graduate among the only 6 Elite Soldiers from Nonsan Military Training Centre, leaving fans proud

On January 16, 2024, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon of BTS graduated as two of the six elite soldiers from the Nonsan Military Training Centre. A video featuring Indigo and Layover's vocalists dressed in military uniforms on the day of their commemoration has now gone viral.

Both Namjoon and Taehyung will now be stationed in accordance with the protocols after successfully completing their five-week military training.

As fans witnessed their favorite idols win top honors during the event, ecstatic BTS ARMYs celebrated the milestone by congratulating both the BTS members on X.

Fans swell with pride as Taehyung and Namjoon graduate top-of-the-class in their military training

As per X user @taeguide, to earn this high honor during one's graduation ceremony, a soldier has to fulfill and surpass certain requirements, such as doing more than 86 sit-ups in 2 minutes, crossing more than 72 pushups in 2 minutes, running 1.5 km in under 5 minutes and 28 seconds, and running 3km in under 12 minutes 30 seconds. Along with that, marksmanship score should be over 16 out of 20 zero-point shots.

After the successful completion of the five-week training, both Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon emerged as the top of their respective classes to earn the title of "Elite Soldier". On top of that, due to the exceptional service skills of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter, hr was appointed as the Platoon Leader (Trainee) within just 18 days of his enlistment in December 2023.

As a reward for achieving the "Elite Soldier" status, both the BTS members along with the rest of the four status honorees will reportedly get to spend the day with their respective families outside the training facility on graduation day. Reportedly, the six soldiers can apply for reward leaves to be with their families, but the tenure of the leave is unknown.

The BTS ARMY took pride in the latest achievements of the boys and celebrated this new milestone on X. In addition, Namjoon and Taehyung both posted their photos in military uniform on their Instagram accounts along with song recommendations. This further thrilled their fans who had been waiting to see them for months.

As previously reported, V has made the decision to enlist in the Army's Capital Defence Command Special Duty Team (SDT). According to the sources, Taehyung will attend an extra three weeks of training at the Army General Administration School in order to fulfill his special mission unit enrollment requirements before being transferred to his assigned unit.

The Special Duty Team or Special Mission Unit is a military police force posted to the corps headquarters. Among other vital responsibilities, it is in charge of swift reactions to crimes, violence, combating terrorism efforts, and the apprehension of military deserters.

V has applied to the Special Mission Unit of the Capital Defence Command, which is the only wing directly overseen by the South Korean President.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the graduation ceremony of BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook who enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, a day after Namjoon and Taehyung.